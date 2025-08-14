shore excursions
Cruise NewsCruise Passenger Walks Off Pier Between Two Royal Caribbean Ships at CocoCay

Cruise Passenger Walks Off Pier Between Two Royal Caribbean Ships at CocoCay

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

An “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar” alert, the maritime signal for a person overboard, was broadcast on the new Royal Caribbean cruise ship Star of the Seas earlier today while the ship was docked at Perfect Day at CocoCay, the company’s private island.

Royal Caribbean ships docked in CocoCay

According to social media reports, a passenger reportedly fell off the end of the pier while distracted by their phone.  Some are saying the person was texting and not paying attention, but a statement from the cruise line confirmed the person was filming at the time.

The individual fell into the water after walking off the end of the pier between Star of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas.

pier cococay
The part of the pier at CocoCay where the cruise passenger walked off. Photo courtesy of Cruise News Today.

The incident happened just after 8:00 am this morning.

Some passengers on board one of the ships watched as the rescue was carried out by crew members, and the person was safely brought back to the pier.

Social media posts from passengers on board indicated the fall was not a drill but a genuine emergency after initial reports claimed it was just an exercise.

Cruise Fever reached out to Royal Caribbean and a spokesperson for the cruise line gave us the following statement:

“A guest fell off the dock while capturing footage of the ship on his smart phone. Our team immediately picked him up via jet ski and returned him to shore.”

Perfect Day at CocoCay

The incident occurred during a three-day “invitational preview sailing” for the Star of the Seas, which is scheduled to begin its official revenue sailings on August 16, 2025 from Port Canaveral.

Symphony of the Seas is currently on a seven-night roundtrip cruise from New York City with port stops in Port Canaveral, Nassau and CocoCay.

There’s a reason those cruise ship piers have bright yellow lines near the edge that you’re not supposed to cross.  And if you’re spotted crossing over the line someone will usually remind you to take a step back. 

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Passenger Walks Off Pier Between Two Royal Caribbean Ships at CocoCay
Previous article
Cruise Lines Adding Diamonds International on Their Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved