Cruise Passenger Walks Off Pier Between Two Royal Caribbean Ships at CocoCay

An “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar” alert, the maritime signal for a person overboard, was broadcast on the new Royal Caribbean cruise ship Star of the Seas earlier today while the ship was docked at Perfect Day at CocoCay, the company’s private island.

According to social media reports, a passenger reportedly fell off the end of the pier while distracted by their phone. Some are saying the person was texting and not paying attention, but a statement from the cruise line confirmed the person was filming at the time.

The individual fell into the water after walking off the end of the pier between Star of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas.

The incident happened just after 8:00 am this morning.

Some passengers on board one of the ships watched as the rescue was carried out by crew members, and the person was safely brought back to the pier.

Social media posts from passengers on board indicated the fall was not a drill but a genuine emergency after initial reports claimed it was just an exercise.

Cruise Fever reached out to Royal Caribbean and a spokesperson for the cruise line gave us the following statement:

“A guest fell off the dock while capturing footage of the ship on his smart phone. Our team immediately picked him up via jet ski and returned him to shore.”

The incident occurred during a three-day “invitational preview sailing” for the Star of the Seas, which is scheduled to begin its official revenue sailings on August 16, 2025 from Port Canaveral.

Symphony of the Seas is currently on a seven-night roundtrip cruise from New York City with port stops in Port Canaveral, Nassau and CocoCay.

There’s a reason those cruise ship piers have bright yellow lines near the edge that you’re not supposed to cross. And if you’re spotted crossing over the line someone will usually remind you to take a step back.