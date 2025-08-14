Cruise Lines Adding Diamonds International on Their Ships

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Two cruise lines are adding the upscale luxury retailer Diamonds International on their ships.

oceania allura

Both Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises are adding Diamonds International. The upscale retailed first debuted on Oceania’s newest cruise ship, Oceania Allura.

Notably, luxury Swiss watchmaker Breitling is now be available to Oceania Cruises guests, with the recent launch of Oceania Allura. Known for precision and performance, the Breitling line of timepieces will appeal to Oceania Cruises guests and their refined sense of adventure.

Other brands that can now be found onboard Oceania Cruises as part of the Diamonds International retail experience include:

  • Ferragamo designer handbags and accessories
  • Tumi luggage
  • Cariloha
  • Sustainable luxury linens made with bamboo
  • Chanel and Dior luxury fragrances
  • North Face outerwear
  • Italgem Steel men’s designer jewelry
  • Panerai, Italian luxury watches

Diamonds International will be added to Seven Seas Mariner when the vessel goes into multi-million dollar dry dock later this year.

As part of the Diamonds International presence onboard the ships, the signature diamond Crown of Light will be on display. This patented 90-facut cut diamond emits a sparkle and shine that even the most skeptical shoppers will find hard to resist.

Diamonds International
Diamonds International can be found in most cruise ports.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Diamonds International and believe that our guests will relish the opportunity to browse and buy from the remarkable array of brands on offer as they sail the globe on our small luxurious ships.”

Albert Gad, CEO of Diamonds International, added:

“This partnership means a lot to us. We’re proud to keep growing with Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises and our team is excited to bring our collections to their guests around the world, on every ship, now and in the future.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Holland America Line Enhances Solar Eclipse Cruises With Astronomy Experts

