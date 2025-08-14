shore excursions
Holland America Line Enhances Solar Eclipse Cruises With Astronomy Experts

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Holland America Line is enhancing their solar eclipse cruises in 2026 with the addition of astronomy experts.

A total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026 and Holland America Line will have three ships (Nieuw Statendam, Oosterdam and Zuiderdam) in the path of totality.

Boston University Professor Meers Oppenheim will be aboard Zuiderdam’s 18-day “Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse” cruise; University of California San Diego Professor Adam Burgasser will join guests on Oosterdam for the 13-day “Mediterranean Solar Eclipse” cruise; and Tom Vassos, former professor at University of Toronto, will be aboard Nieuw Statendam’s 28-day “Legendary Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland” cruise.

These astronomy experts will provide guests with exclusive insight into one of nature’s most extraordinary spectacles, offering lectures, a special Q&A session and real-time commentary as the three ships position in the path of totality during the solar eclipse.

With their varied backgrounds and expertise, each expert may host additional Q&A sessions and activities about astronomy topics beyond the solar eclipse during their time on board.

Additional activities during the three cruises include themed activities and culinary offerings throughout the day of the solar eclipse. The cruise line will also provide safety glasses so guests can safely view the total eclipse.

Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment and enrichment for Holland America Line, said:

“At Holland America Line we are consistently striving to curate extraordinary moments for our guests, and the upcoming solar eclipse cruises are no exception.

“By welcoming three distinguished astronomy experts aboard, we’re offering our guests not only front-row views to a rare phenomenon, but also the opportunity to deepen their understanding in an enriching setting.”

