Viking’s New 142-Day World Cruise Offers Overnight Stays in Sydney, Cape Town, & Casablanca

Viking has announced its new World Cruise itineraries for 2027-2028, with a flagship 142-day sailing scheduled to take place on Viking Vesta. The vessel, which was delivered in 2025 as the newest ship in Viking’s fleet, will offer extended overnight stays in several iconic ports.

“Our approach has always been different. At Viking, we always focus on the destination,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “These epic voyages are truly the ultimate in exploration.”

The new cruises are designed to be destination-focused, with extra time for learning more about each port of call both on and off the ship.

2027-2028 World Cruise Itineraries

Viking is offering travelers a choice of three comprehensive world cruise options:

Viking World Cruise: This is the primary 142-day journey, departing from Fort Lauderdale on December 28, 2027, and finishing in London on May 18, 2028. The itinerary will visit 31 countries and include 62 guided tours, with overnight stays in 16 cities.

Viking World Discoveries: A 125-day cruise that travels from Los Angeles to London, visiting 27 countries.

Viking World Voyage III: The longest option at 170 days, this voyage continues beyond the Viking World Cruise route. It begins in Fort Lauderdale and ends in Stockholm, adding 21 more ports of call across Northern Europe and Scandinavia.

adding 21 more ports of call across Northern Europe and Scandinavia.

The Route and Excursions

The main route will include ports across six continents, beginning in Central America, transiting the Panama Canal, and traveling up the West Coast of North America.

It will then cross the Pacific, with stops in Hawaii and French Polynesia, followed by New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Africa, before arriving in Europe. Among the destinations with overnight stays are Sydney, Singapore, Zanzibar, Cape Town, and Casablanca.

Travelers will be able to learn along the way with the Viking Resident Historian program, which provides lectures on the history and culture of the regions visited. Optional multi-day overland excursions are also available, including:

A six-day trip to Australia’s Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef.

A five-day safari in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

A six-day excursion to India’s Golden Triangle to see landmarks like the Taj Mahal.

Viking’s Accolades

Viking has received many awards for its fleet and service. The company was rated #1 for Oceans, #1 for Rivers, and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in its 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. It was also named a “World’s Best” by Travel + Leisure and recognized as the Best Luxury Line by U.S. News & World Report for the fourth consecutive year.

Booking Details

Booking offers are available for North American travelers through August 31, 2025. These include free business-class airfare, a $4,000 per couple shore excursion credit, a $2,000 per couple shipboard credit, and a complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package.

Returning Viking guests also receive an additional $2,000 per couple in shipboard credit, and a limited-time reduced deposit of 10% is being offered.