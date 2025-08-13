Star Princess Passes Sea Trials, Ship Headed to Port Everglades in November

Star Princess, the next new ship from Princess Cruises, successfully completed sea trials this week ahead of the vessel’s debut.

Star Princess is the second Sphere class ship from Princess and will sail its maiden voyage on October 4, 2025. In early November, the ship will head to Port Everglades where she will be christened on November 6, 2025.

Star Princess will spend the winter season sailing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to the Caribbean before heading to the West Coast for cruises to Alaska in the summer of 2026.

But first, the finishing touches will be put on the ship now that sea trials have been completed.

Sea trials took place between August 9-12 when the ship departed from the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Star Princess underwent a comprehensive series of tests, including steering, navigation systems and propulsion.

As the second ship in the Princess fleet powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), Star Princess represents a significant step forward in reducing emissions.

To optimize both power efficiency and maneuverability, the vessel is fitted with two Azipod propulsion units, providing 360 degree thrust for both forward and reverse movement, along with four large controllable pitch bow thrusters, enabling precise lateral maneuvering.

Star Princess Captain Gennaro Arma gave the following statement about sea trials:

“We confidently led Star Princess through sea trials. As the proud leader of our newest vessel, I’m extremely impressed with the ship’s navigation capabilities and maneuverability. With the final countdown underway, my incredible teammates and I can’t wait to welcome guests aboard for unforgettable adventures this fall.”

The 177,800 gross ton ships can carry 4,300 guests. It features 30 distinct dining and drink venues and elevated entertainment.