shore excursions
Cruise NewsLatest Construction Photos of the Pier on Great Stirrup Cay

Latest Construction Photos of the Pier on Great Stirrup Cay

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is spending millions of dollars upgrading their private island in The Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

pier great stirrup cay
Pier under construction at Great Stirrup Cay. Photo: Cruise Fever

One of the most important part of the upgrades is a pier so Norwegian cruise ships will be able to dock right at the island.

This will be a huge improvement over using tenders and will cause less ships to skip the port due to weather. It also provides a better experience for cruisers as they can walk off the ship and be right on the island.

I recently had the opportunity to sail by Great Stirrup Cay on a rainy day and get take some photos of the pier that’s under construction.

pier gsc

The cruise pier will be able to accommodate multiple ships on the same day allowing more NCL guests to visit the island.

A spokesman for Norwegian told me that the pier is expected to be completed before the end of 2025.

The first day where two NCL ships are scheduled to visit the port is on November 18, 2025 with Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Getaway.

pier gsc

The map of Great Stirrup Cay below shows where the pier is being built on the island.

Great Stirrup Cay
Map of Great Stirrup Cay

To see details on the new waterpark Norwegian Cruise Line is currently building on Great Stirrup Cay, you can see that here.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsLatest Construction Photos of the Pier on Great Stirrup Cay
Previous article
Cruise Port Impact: U.S. Updates Travel Advisory for All of Mexico
Next article
Star Princess Passes Sea Trials, Ship Headed to Port Everglades in November

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved