Latest Construction Photos of the Pier on Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line is spending millions of dollars upgrading their private island in The Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

One of the most important part of the upgrades is a pier so Norwegian cruise ships will be able to dock right at the island.

This will be a huge improvement over using tenders and will cause less ships to skip the port due to weather. It also provides a better experience for cruisers as they can walk off the ship and be right on the island.

I recently had the opportunity to sail by Great Stirrup Cay on a rainy day and get take some photos of the pier that’s under construction.

The cruise pier will be able to accommodate multiple ships on the same day allowing more NCL guests to visit the island.

A spokesman for Norwegian told me that the pier is expected to be completed before the end of 2025.

The first day where two NCL ships are scheduled to visit the port is on November 18, 2025 with Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Getaway.

The map of Great Stirrup Cay below shows where the pier is being built on the island.

To see details on the new waterpark Norwegian Cruise Line is currently building on Great Stirrup Cay, you can see that here.