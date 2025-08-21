Cruise Passengers Describe Scary Moments as Carnival Panorama Tilts in Violent Storm

Cruise passengers on Carnival Panorama experienced a dramatic night as a tropical storm swept through the Gulf of California. Social media posts and videos have revealed just how much movement the 133,500 gross ton vessel was facing as the ship was on the third night of its 7-day Mexican Riviera itinerary.

While most of the cruise industry is focused on the impact of Hurricane Erin on the East Coast of the U.S., it was a storm on the opposite side of the continent that disrupted at least one Carnival cruise.

A TikTok video posted by user queens_roost showed the aftermath in a dining area, with broken plates scattered across the floor.

The caption stated, “We just finished our appetizer… we got stuck in the eye of tonight’s #gulfofcalifornia huge tropical storm. It was wild and absolutley gorgous!”

The post also indicated that Carnival Panorama was located between Mazatlan and La Paz and that medics had been called, expressing hope that everyone was safe.

Another TikTok video showed a spa jacuzzi with water spilling out and the text overlay: “POV you’re relaxing after dinner on a thermal lounger and a storm hits so bad the ship lists and the jacuzzi spills out.” The video’s caption also mentioned that “all the pools are empty,” and that “water [is] dripping from ceilings and elevators.”

The user described the experience as “honestly it’s pretty scary,” and noted they were staying in their room, hoping the storm would end soon.

The ship’s route, as shown by a tracking map, confirms its position in the Gulf of California, aligning with the passenger reports.

According to the cruise schedule, Carnival Panorama departed Los Angeles on August 16th, with a stop in Mazatlan on August 20th. The tilting of the ship appears to have occurred as the ship was sailing towards its next scheduled port of call, La Paz.

More details emerged on a Carnival Panorama cruise group on Facebook. A post expressed concern, stating the user was “told the ship was tilting to one side after hitting a major thunderstorm off the coast of Mazatlán, Mexico!”

The post mentioned hearing reports of people being stuck in elevators and the ship’s Celestial Show being abruptly halted.

A statement from Carnival revealed that nine passengers were seen at the ship’s medical facility and two required hospital care.

One comment on the post from a person reportedly in the Havana section of the ship, noted water reaching several inches above balcony sliding doors and shattered glass at an outside bar, but assured that “all is ok.”

Several comments expressed relief that they were not on the current sailing, while others shared their own experiences with rough seas on previous cruises.

Bebe Grant, who appears to be a current passenger, commented, “Thank you we’re ok and it was very scary.” Shan Lee later added a reassuring note, stating, “Everything is fine- the ships stabilized and things are cleaned up quickly!”

While the experience was no doubt pretty scary for those onboard, the latest reports from passengers suggest the situation has stabilized and cleanup efforts are underway as the ship continues its journey to La Paz.

Update: A spokesperson from Carnival Cruise Line provided Cruise Fever with the following statement:

“On Wednesday evening, Aug. 20 after Carnival Panorama had departed Mazatlan, the ship encountered heavy wind and rain, leading to the ship listing at approximately 8:15 pm PDT. Along with some broken glass, water entered the main lobby and some elevator banks, rendering some elevators inoperable. The incident was over quickly and as the captain maneuvered the ship to calmer seas, the Panorama crew quickly turned their attention to assisting guests and clean up. Nine people were seen in the medical center. There are no serious injuries and all are stable, but two guests will be referred to the hospital for additional evaluation when the ship arrives in La Paz today (Thursday). Most elevators are back in operation, with the exception of a few that are still undergoing repairs and all other systems and features of the ship are functioning.“