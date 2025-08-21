Holland America Line Reveals “Book Early & Save” Offers for 2026

Planning a cruise well in advance of the cruise date has a lot of benefits, both in terms of price and planning. Now, one cruise line is giving travelers another reason to be looking ahead for a vacation at sea.

Holland America Line is launching a new “Book Early & Save” promotion for select cruises departing in the summer of 2026. This limited time offer provides a package of amenities valued at over $1,400, which is included when booking with the “Have It All Premium” fare.

The promotion is available for bookings made between now and September 30, 2025, and is valid for a variety of itineraries. Destinations include Alaska cruises and cruisetours, as well as some voyages to Europe and Canada & New England.

Promotion Details and Included Amenities

When booking under Holland America’s “Have It All Premium” fare promotion, guests can receive the following:

Shore Excursion Credits: Up to $300 per person to be used toward a wide range of shore excursions.

Up to $300 per person to be used toward a wide range of shore excursions. Specialty Dining: Up to three nights of dining at select specialty restaurants.

Up to three nights of dining at select specialty restaurants. Prepaid Tips: Gratuities for the crew are included in the fare.

Gratuities for the crew are included in the fare. Beverage Package Upgrade: An upgrade to the Elite Beverage Package is provided.

An upgrade to the Elite Beverage Package is provided. Wi-Fi Upgrade: Guests receive a free upgrade to the Premium Wi-Fi package.

Eligible Sailings

A search on Holland America’s website reveals that this promotion applies to over 200 sailings currently listed. The offer covers cruises in 2026, with availability extending from March through December.

Longer sailings are available with this promotion as well, the longest being a 45-day Mediterranean sailing from New York, in addition to several Solar Eclipse sailings that range from 35-days to 42.

Sailings to Greenland and Scotland around the time of the Solar Eclipse in August depart out of Rotterdam, and there are also some Transatlantic sailings that can claim this promotion as well.