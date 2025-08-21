shore excursions
Cruise NewsHolland America Line Reveals "Book Early & Save" Offers for 2026

Holland America Line Reveals “Book Early & Save” Offers for 2026

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line

Planning a cruise well in advance of the cruise date has a lot of benefits, both in terms of price and planning. Now, one cruise line is giving travelers another reason to be looking ahead for a vacation at sea.

Holland America Line is launching a new “Book Early & Save” promotion for select cruises departing in the summer of 2026. This limited time offer provides a package of amenities valued at over $1,400, which is included when booking with the “Have It All Premium” fare.

The promotion is available for bookings made between now and September 30, 2025, and is valid for a variety of itineraries. Destinations include Alaska cruises and cruisetours, as well as some voyages to Europe and Canada & New England.

Promotion Details and Included Amenities

When booking under Holland America’s “Have It All Premium” fare promotion, guests can receive the following:

  • Shore Excursion Credits: Up to $300 per person to be used toward a wide range of shore excursions.
  • Specialty Dining: Up to three nights of dining at select specialty restaurants.
  • Prepaid Tips: Gratuities for the crew are included in the fare.
  • Beverage Package Upgrade: An upgrade to the Elite Beverage Package is provided.
  • Wi-Fi Upgrade: Guests receive a free upgrade to the Premium Wi-Fi package.

Eligible Sailings

A search on Holland America’s website reveals that this promotion applies to over 200 sailings currently listed. The offer covers cruises in 2026, with availability extending from March through December.

Longer sailings are available with this promotion as well, the longest being a 45-day Mediterranean sailing from New York, in addition to several Solar Eclipse sailings that range from 35-days to 42.

Sailings to Greenland and Scotland around the time of the Solar Eclipse in August depart out of Rotterdam, and there are also some Transatlantic sailings that can claim this promotion as well.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsHolland America Line Reveals "Book Early & Save" Offers for 2026
Previous article
Cruise Passengers Describe Scary Moments as Carnival Panorama Tilts in Violent Storm
Next article
Crew Member Goes Overboard from Princess Cruise Ship, Search Underway

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved