Crew Member Goes Overboard from Princess Cruise Ship, Search Underway

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Princess Cruises

A cruise ship crew member on the Sun Princess is missing after reportedly going overboard on Wednesday, Princess Cruises confirmed in a letter to passengers. The incident occurred while the ship was sailing toward Istanbul, Turkey.

Sun Princess was sailing through the Dardanelles Strait after a port call in Chania, Greece when the man overboard protocol went into effect.

Sun Princess cruise ship heading out to sea

The letter, dated August 21, 2025, from Captain Craig Street of the Sun Princess, confirmed the “deeply saddening” news. The crew member’s fall was verified after a review of the ship’s CCTV footage.

Following the overboard incident, the ship’s crew immediately initiated emergency procedures and began a coordinated search with multiple maritime search and rescue authorities.

After several hours of searching, the crew member has not yet been located. Princess Cruises has not released the identity or position of the individual at this time.

The cruise line’s assistance team is reportedly working to support the crew member’s family during this difficult situation.

The ship, which entered service in 2024, is Princess Cruises’ newest and largest ship, measuring 177,882 gross registered tons with a capacity for approximately 4,300 guests. This incident marks the first time a person has gone overboard from the vessel.

As a result of the ongoing search and coordination with local authorities, Sun Princess was directed to a position off Tekirdağ, Turkey, resulting in a change to its itinerary.

The scheduled visit to Mykonos, Greece, has been canceled, and the ship’s arrival in Istanbul will be delayed.

Passengers were informed that the ship is now expected to arrive in Istanbul at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 22, and that they should be back on board by 11:30 PM. The ship’s arrival in Athens on Saturday, August 23, is currently scheduled to remain unchanged.

Screenshot of the Sun Princess route history as a search was carried out on August 20, 2025, from MarineTraffic

In response to the canceled port call, Princess Cruises is automatically refunding all pre-booked shore excursions for Mykonos to guests’ shipboard accounts. Guests who had booked half-day tours for the canceled port of call were informed that updated meeting times for those tours would be sent to their staterooms.

The letter also noted that the ship’s Tour Office and Shore Excursions Desk would have limited hours.

The cruise line is also providing support for passengers affected by the event. The letter offers access to “specially trained counselors” and provides a phone number for guests who wish to speak with one.

The news of the incident has been widely shared on social media, with many users expressing their condolences and support for the missing crew member and their family.

The letter from Captain Street concluded with a message of reassurance to passengers, stating that the “safety and well-being of our guests and crew members remains our highest priority.” The crew asked for passengers’ “support and patience” during this challenging time. The cruise line has confirmed that it will continue to work with local authorities as the investigation into the incident proceeds.

The team at Cruise Fever sends our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of this crew member during this difficult time.

J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
