Margaritaville Brings Back Unlimited Cruise Pass With New Options

Margaritaville at Sea has not only brought back their unlimited cruise pass, but the cruise line has added an extra option for even greater flexibility.

Margaritaville at Sea’s Paradise Pass Program allows for unlimited cruising and it starts at just $799 per person.

Cruisers now have two options to choose from, the Silver Pass and Ultimate Gold Pass. The passes are good on cruises that range from two- to seven-nights in length.

The Paradise Pass Program allows for unlimited non-consecutive cruises in either an oceanview or balcony stateroom. It also includes special perks that includes onboard discounts and perks.

What does the Silver Pass and Ultimate Gold Pass offer?

Silver Pass

The Silver Pass starts at $799 and is good on two- and three-night weekend cruises. The price includes an oceanview cabin for two and the following perks:

$25 Casino match/free play each sailing

Discounts: 5% onboard purchases, 5% on enhancements

Extra 10% off retail bookings outside your pass window

10% off friends & family sharing your sailing

Upgrade eligibility at time of sailing

Add a 3rd/4th guest to your pass for just $99/adult, $59/child

Ultimate Gold Pass

The Ultimate Gold Pass starts at $1,499 and is good on cruises up to seven-nights in length. It includes an oceanview cabin for two and the following perks:

$50 Casino match/free play each sailing

Deeper discounts: 10% onboard, 10% enhancements, 20% retail bookings outside the window

20% off friends & family sailing with you

Free Express Pass (one time)

Upgrade eligibility at time of sailing

Add a 3rd/4th guest to your pass for $249/adult, $99/child

Upgrade to Breezy Balcony for $299

The Paradise Pass is good on cruises that depart through December 31, 2026.

Margaritaville at Sea offers cruises from two ports in Florida (Tampa and the Port of Palm Beach) that visit The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

For more details on Margaritaville at Sea’s Paradise Pass Program, you can visit their website here.