Margaritaville Brings Back Unlimited Cruise Pass With New Options

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Margaritaville at Sea has not only brought back their unlimited cruise pass, but the cruise line has added an extra option for even greater flexibility.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship

Margaritaville at Sea’s Paradise Pass Program allows for unlimited cruising and it starts at just $799 per person.

Cruisers now have two options to choose from, the Silver Pass and Ultimate Gold Pass. The passes are good on cruises that range from two- to seven-nights in length.

The Paradise Pass Program allows for unlimited non-consecutive cruises in either an oceanview or balcony stateroom. It also includes special perks that includes onboard discounts and perks.

paradise pass

What does the Silver Pass and Ultimate Gold Pass offer?

Silver Pass

The Silver Pass starts at $799 and is good on two- and three-night weekend cruises. The price includes an oceanview cabin for two and the following perks:

  • $25 Casino match/free play each sailing
  • Discounts: 5% onboard purchases, 5% on enhancements
  • Extra 10% off retail bookings outside your pass window
  • 10% off friends & family sharing your sailing
  • Upgrade eligibility at time of sailing
  • Add a 3rd/4th guest to your pass for just $99/adult, $59/child

Ultimate Gold Pass

The Ultimate Gold Pass starts at $1,499 and is good on cruises up to seven-nights in length. It includes an oceanview cabin for two and the following perks:

  • $50 Casino match/free play each sailing
  • Deeper discounts: 10% onboard, 10% enhancements, 20% retail bookings outside the window
  • 20% off friends & family sailing with you
  • Free Express Pass (one time)
  • Upgrade eligibility at time of sailing
  • Add a 3rd/4th guest to your pass for $249/adult, $99/child
  • Upgrade to Breezy Balcony for $299

The Paradise Pass is good on cruises that depart through December 31, 2026.

Margaritaville at Sea offers cruises from two ports in Florida (Tampa and the Port of Palm Beach) that visit The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

For more details on Margaritaville at Sea’s Paradise Pass Program, you can visit their website here.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
