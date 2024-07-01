Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship Heads to North America For the First...

Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship Heads to North America For the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas, is on its way to North America for the first time.

Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas

Two weeks ago, Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, took delivery of Utopia of the Seas. It is the cruise line’s sixth Oasis class ship and the second largest cruise ship ever built.

A few days ago, Utopia of the Seas departed from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France and is now crossing the Atlantic Ocean on its way to North America.

According to VesselFinder, Utopia of the Seas is scheduled to arrive in Ponce, Puerto Rico on July 6, 2024.

After a short stay in Puerto Rico, the cruise ship will sail to Florida for its christening, media/preview cruise, and then its maiden voyage.

Utopia of the Seas leaving France and headed to North America

Utopia of the Seas will be named and christened in the middle of July that will be part of a three day preview cruise for media and travel agents.

Right after the preview cruise, Utopia of the Seas will depart on its maiden voyage. This three night cruise will depart from Port Canaveral on July 19, 2024 and visit CocoCay and Nassau.

The cruise ship will homeport at Port Canaveral for at least the next two years sailing three and four night cruises to The Bahamas.

The four night cruises will leave every Monday with the three night weekend cruises leaving every Friday.

Here are a just a few of the amenities that cruisers will enjoy on Utopia of the Seas:

  • 20+ dining options
  • 20+ bars and lounges
  • Five swimming pools
  • Eight hot tubs
  • Four jaw-dropping shows
  • Five places to catch live music
  • New immersive train car dining experience
  • Central Park with live trees and plants
  • Boardwalk neighborhood
Entertainment found on Utopia of the Seas

Cruise Fever will be on the three day preview cruise so stay tuned as we bring you everything that this new cruise ship from Royal Caribbean has to offer.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
