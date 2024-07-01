Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Heads to North America For the First Time

Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas, is on its way to North America for the first time.

Two weeks ago, Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, took delivery of Utopia of the Seas. It is the cruise line’s sixth Oasis class ship and the second largest cruise ship ever built.

A few days ago, Utopia of the Seas departed from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France and is now crossing the Atlantic Ocean on its way to North America.

According to VesselFinder, Utopia of the Seas is scheduled to arrive in Ponce, Puerto Rico on July 6, 2024.

After a short stay in Puerto Rico, the cruise ship will sail to Florida for its christening, media/preview cruise, and then its maiden voyage.

Utopia of the Seas will be named and christened in the middle of July that will be part of a three day preview cruise for media and travel agents.

Right after the preview cruise, Utopia of the Seas will depart on its maiden voyage. This three night cruise will depart from Port Canaveral on July 19, 2024 and visit CocoCay and Nassau.

The cruise ship will homeport at Port Canaveral for at least the next two years sailing three and four night cruises to The Bahamas.

The four night cruises will leave every Monday with the three night weekend cruises leaving every Friday.

Here are a just a few of the amenities that cruisers will enjoy on Utopia of the Seas:

20+ dining options

20+ bars and lounges

Five swimming pools

Eight hot tubs

Four jaw-dropping shows

Five places to catch live music

New immersive train car dining experience

Central Park with live trees and plants

Boardwalk neighborhood

Cruise Fever will be on the three day preview cruise so stay tuned as we bring you everything that this new cruise ship from Royal Caribbean has to offer.