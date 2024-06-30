Cruise NewsCruise Lines Watching Hurricane Beryl As It Heads Towards the Caribbean

Cruise Lines Watching Hurricane Beryl As It Heads Towards the Caribbean

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
The first hurricane has formed in 2024 and it’s forecasted to enter the Caribbean this week.  Hurricane Beryl is now a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

How will Hurricane Beryl affect cruise ships this week?

Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Tobago are currently under a hurricane warning. The storm is expected to pass over or near the islands on Monday morning.

There are no cruise ships scheduled to visit these islands over the next four days.

Hurricane Beryl is currently expected to pass just south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands midweek before heading towards Mexico. Of course, the forecasted models are subject to change as the storm moves into the Caribbean.

While it is rare that cruises get canceled when hurricanes and tropical storms form, cruise lines will often change itineraries to keep guests and crew safe.  This might mean sailing to the Eastern Caribbean instead of the Western Caribbean where the storm is currently on track to visit.

Other times, port visits will be replaced with sea days as cruise lines keep ships away from storms. To read more about what happens when there’s a hurricane or tropical storm during your cruise, you can read our Cruise Hurricane Guide here.

To see the latest information on Hurricane Beryl, you can visit the National Hurricane Center.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman sent Cruise Fever the following statement:

“The safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Beryl, and will make adjustments to our Caribbean sailings as needed. Guests and travel advisors will be notified directly of any necessary changes.”

Carnival Cruise Line also responded to our inquiry and said that at this time, they have not many any changes to cruises.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor Hurricane Beryl and will have all updates from cruise lines as they are announced. We have reached out to the major cruise lines and will update this article when we hear back.

