Oceania Cruises’ Next New Ship Touches Water for the First Time

Oceania Cruises’ next new cruise ship, Allura, touched water for the first time when the vessel was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

This new 1,200 passenger ship from Oceania Cruises will now move to its next stage of construction, its outfitting.

Allura is scheduled to enter service on July 18, 2025, a six day cruise from Trieste, Italy to Athens, Greece.

Following a summer season of cruises in the Mediterranean, the cruise ship will sail to Canada and New England for a series of immersive voyages from Miami to the Caribbean.

As part of her inaugural collection, Allura will also be conducting a one-of-a-kind four-day voyage sailing roundtrip from New York City in September 2025.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“The float out is an important moment for all at Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri, as we progress closer to Allura joining our family. Now that we have completed her shell, we are excited to get started on her interior.”

“We have lots of exciting enhancements on Allura, our eighth vessel, further elevating our offerings and firmly cementing Oceania Cruises as the only ultra-premium cruise brand.”

A few of the features on Allura will be:

Five specialty dining restaurants

Most spacious standard staterooms at sea

A new onboard crêperie

One chef for every 10 guests

An expansive hands-on Culinary Center

Allura will be the eight cruise ship in Oceania’s fleet.