Cruise Ship Enters Dry Dock to Transition to New Cruise Line

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
A cruise ship has entered dry dock in Germany where the vessel will transition to a new cruise line that will launch later this year.

World Dream will be converted to Manara and will enter service with AROYA Cruises.
World Dream will be converted and enter service with AROYA Cruises.

AROYA Cruises is a new premium cruise line that will sail its maiden voyage on December 16, 2024. 

The cruise line’s first ship, AROYA, has entered dry dock where the ship will be renovated. 

The vessel originally debuted in 2017 as World Dream and sailed under Dream Cruises until the company became insolvent and ceased operations. Cruise Saudi purchased the ship from an auction in 2023 for their new cruise line.

The 151,000 gross ton ship can carry up to 5,000 passengers. It is a Breakaway class ship so those who sail with Norwegian Cruise Line will be familiar with the layout.

The cruise ship will have the following features when it debuts with AROYA Cruises:

  • 15 restaurants (five complimentary)
  • 13 Lounges
  • 20 entertainment venues
  • Two theaters
  • One of the largest kids zones in the industry
  • Water park with five slides
  • Exclusive places for women that includes pool, gym and thermal spa
  • VIP section with butler service

To reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia

Khuzama Experience

The Khuzama Experience is where you can experience Arabian luxury with glamourous suites and villas. This area includes butlers, complimentary WiFi, priority boarding and disembarkation, and an exclusive VIP lounge and bar.

The cruise line said that this area will compete with the best international resorts.

The primary languages on AROYA Cruises will be both Arabic and English.

AROYA Cruises will start off by offering cruises in the Red Sea before expanding to the Arabian Gulf and the Mediterranean.

They will be the first Arabian cruise line with a goal of elevating joyful and memorable experiences both at sea and on land.

The inaugural cruise on AROYA Cruises will depart from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 16, 2024. The three day cruise will have one sea day and will also stop at a private island.

This new cruise line will offer a variety of three to seven night cruises when they first launch.

