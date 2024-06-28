Newest Cruise Ship Specialty Restaurant Finally Opens, $70 Cheaper Than Originally Announced

Love By Britto became the newest cruise ship specialty restaurant to officially open and the cost per person is $70 less than originally announced.

Love by Britto is now officially open on Sun Princess, the newest ship from Princess Cruises. The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in early May at a cost of $149 per person.

Princess Cruises has lowered the price to $79 per person for the seven course prix fixe menu. The experience starts with Oysters with Lemongrass Kafir, Mirin and Gold Flakes.

Entrees feature creative heart-shaped presentations and include savory Tuna & Avocado, Pomegranate, Togarashi; Cappuccino of Wild Mushroom soup; Salad of Beets, Figs and Goat Cheese; Granita of Pink Champagne and Rose Petals; Tail of Lobster Thermidor; and Succulent Beef Tenderloin and Truffle Jus.

And since this is a Love Boat after all, it’s only fitting that dessert features a heart-shaped Chocolate Lava Cake, Fresh Berries & Raspberry Cream, plus Petits Fours.

Love by Britto is a 68 seat restaurant on deck 17 offering some of the best views from the ship.

Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about this new restaurant:

“The art of Romero Britto makes people happy with his unique expression of the universal language of love and his creative inspiration blends with my culinary passion to deliver a high-end, meticulously curated menu that guests full of memories overflowing with love was a transformative experience.”

“We’re both proud to see Love by Britto come to life with Sun Princess guests celebrating this exclusive dining event, showcasing the harmony between food, art and love.”

Love by Britto on Sun Princess can be booked pre-cruise through the cruise line’s app.