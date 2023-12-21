Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean’s First Holiday Marketplace Pop-up Is Open on Oasis of the Seas

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean’s first holiday marketplace pop-up is now open on one of their cruise ships that is sailing from Miami. The cruise line has partnered with Starboard Cruise Services for the unique shop inspired by the Christmas markets in Europe.

The Holiday Marketplace is featured on Oasis of the Seas and its the cruise line’s first ever holiday marketplace pop-up. It is located on Deck 8 in the Central Park neighborhood and offers everything from Christmas ornaments, giftable holiday-themed apparel and home décor.

Santa is also here to take photos with families and children can send letters to the North Pole.

“The Oasis Holiday Marketplace is a terrific example of Starboard’s passion for ‘retailtainment’, offering families onboard engaging shopping experiences during magical holiday sailings,” says Claudia King-McWilliams, Starboard’s VP Operational Excellence & Innovation.

The Holiday Marketplace on Oasis of the Seas will remain open until January 7, 2024.

Oasis of the Seas is currently sailing from Miami offering seven to nine night cruises to the Caribbean.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
