Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line4 Ways Carnival Cruise Line Is Improving Cruises Heading Into 2024

4 Ways Carnival Cruise Line Is Improving Cruises Heading Into 2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
25 Shares
Share25
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is making four changes and enhancements as the cruise line heads into 2024 that range from disembarkation to pre-cruise booking options.
Carnival cruise ship

Starting on January 1, 2024, Carnival cruisers will be able to book “Behind The Fun” cruise ship tours on Carnival.com before the cruise. Previously, this tour was only able to be booked once you embarked on the ship.

This will be rolled out fleetwide and guests can select the behind the scenes tour as a shore excursion under the ship’s homeport.  The tour takes place during one of the sea days of each cruise.

A second change from Carnival Cruise Line is that they have added a new HUP App feature that makes disembarkation easier. Guests will no longer need to pick up bag tags around the ship. It will be as easy as selecting a disembarkation time on the app and the corresponding bag tags will be delivered to their stateroom. This will not affect VIFP members or guests staying in suites.

Sponsored Links

However, there will still be an option for guests to use the traditional method of picking up zone tags near guest services.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

This is now available on five Carnival cruise ships (Carnival Conquest, Carnival Elation, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Dream and Mardi Gras) and will be rolled out to every Carnival ship by the end of February 2024.

Carnival Cruise Line is debuting a new dedicated cooking class that is curated by Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse. Guests will learn to curate a three-course meal with recipes hand selected by Emeril. This will debut on Carnival’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, as part of the Carnival Kitchen offerings.

The final change and enhancement from Carnival Cruise Line is a revamp of the Chef’s Table with a new menu and wine selections.

The Chef’s Table 2.0 experience starts with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for a select group of 14, followed by a tour to see the galley in operation and concludes with a dinner of appetizers, entrees and desserts.

The Chef’s Table 2.0 offerings are available on every Carnival ship.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line4 Ways Carnival Cruise Line Is Improving Cruises Heading Into 2024
Previous article
Royal Caribbean’s First Holiday Marketplace Pop-up Is Open on Oasis of the Seas

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved