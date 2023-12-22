4 Ways Carnival Cruise Line Is Improving Cruises Heading Into 2024

25 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is making four changes and enhancements as the cruise line heads into 2024 that range from disembarkation to pre-cruise booking options.



Starting on January 1, 2024, Carnival cruisers will be able to book “Behind The Fun” cruise ship tours on Carnival.com before the cruise. Previously, this tour was only able to be booked once you embarked on the ship.

This will be rolled out fleetwide and guests can select the behind the scenes tour as a shore excursion under the ship’s homeport. The tour takes place during one of the sea days of each cruise.

A second change from Carnival Cruise Line is that they have added a new HUP App feature that makes disembarkation easier. Guests will no longer need to pick up bag tags around the ship. It will be as easy as selecting a disembarkation time on the app and the corresponding bag tags will be delivered to their stateroom. This will not affect VIFP members or guests staying in suites.

However, there will still be an option for guests to use the traditional method of picking up zone tags near guest services.

This is now available on five Carnival cruise ships (Carnival Conquest, Carnival Elation, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Dream and Mardi Gras) and will be rolled out to every Carnival ship by the end of February 2024.

Carnival Cruise Line is debuting a new dedicated cooking class that is curated by Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse. Guests will learn to curate a three-course meal with recipes hand selected by Emeril. This will debut on Carnival’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, as part of the Carnival Kitchen offerings.

The final change and enhancement from Carnival Cruise Line is a revamp of the Chef’s Table with a new menu and wine selections.

The Chef’s Table 2.0 experience starts with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for a select group of 14, followed by a tour to see the galley in operation and concludes with a dinner of appetizers, entrees and desserts.

The Chef’s Table 2.0 offerings are available on every Carnival ship.