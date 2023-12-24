Carnival Cruise Line’s Latest Ship Departs on Maiden Voyage

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest cruise ship, Carnival Jubilee, departed on its maiden cruise this weekend when the vessel set sail for a week long cruise from Galveston to the Caribbean. It’s the fifth of six new ships that will enter Carnival’s fleet over a three year period.

Carnival Jubilee set sail with 6,000 guests for a Christmas cruise to the Western Caribbean. The ship departed from Terminal 25 in Galveston, which recently received a $53 million renovation to accommodate the new ship.

“This is the start of a new era for us here in Galveston. This stunning ship not only brings together our best offerings, from thrilling entertainment like the BOLT roller coaster to delicious dining options like Emeril’s Bistro, it also expands our capacity – allowing us to deliver the quintessential Carnival fun to more people sailing from Texas,” said Duffy. “We’ll have more celebrating to do in the coming months, but for now, we’ll let our skilled team take the reins and bring to life the special holiday season cruises they’ve been preparing to deliver to our guests.”

Carnival Jubilee is home to six themed areas filled with a mix of exciting dining, beverage and entertainment options, and two unique zones serve as an homage to the ocean in different ways.

It is also the first Carnival ship that has 5G capabilities, to keep guests connected better than ever before.

Carnival Jubilee will sail from Texas offering seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean. The ship will visit Cozumel, Roatan, and Costa Maya each week.

Carnival Jubilee is the first cruise ship in Galveston to utilize Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Carnival Jubilee joins Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream at the port as part of a four-ship deployment plan that will be complete when Carnival Miracle repositions to Galveston next fall.