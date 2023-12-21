Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanConstruction Begins on New Mega Cruise Ship from Royal Caribbean

Construction Begins on New Mega Cruise Ship from Royal Caribbean

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean celebrated the official start of construction on another mega cruise ship this week when the first block of Star of the Seas was laid.

Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas

Star of the Seas will be the second Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean and will be one of, if not the largest cruise ship ever built when the vessel debuts in 2025. While the cruise line has not officially announced if Star of the Seas will be larger than Icon of the Seas, they have traditionally made each new ship slightly larger than the previous.

The keel laying ceremony for Star of the Seas took place at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.  The laying of the keel marks the official start of construction on a new ship as the blocks will begin to come together to form the cruise ship.

Sponsored Links

The first block was placed on newly minted coins, a maritime tradition to bring good luck during construction.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Once all of the ship’s blocks are complete, the vessel will be floated out and move to the final stage of construction. Here, the interior of the ship will be completed before the vessel is delivered to the cruise line.

Star of the Seas will homeport at Port Canaveral starting in August 2025 and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean.  All cruises will visit CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s popular private island in The Bahamas. Cruises on Star of the Seas are now open for bookings.

Star of the Seas will have many of the same features as Icon of the Seas along with few new surprises. The ship will have a neighborhood just for families, an insane waterpark on the top deck, and over 40 dining and drink venues. There will also be an infinity pool suspended 135 feet over the ocean.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon class ships are the largest in the world at more than 250,000 gross tons. The first one, Icon of the Seas, has been completed and the crew is preparing the ship for its debut in late January 2024.

Royal Caribbean has a 3rd and yet to be named Icon class ship debuting in early 2026.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanConstruction Begins on New Mega Cruise Ship from Royal Caribbean
Previous article
Viking Offering New Cruise Itineraries in 2024-2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved