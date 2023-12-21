Viking Offering New Cruise Itineraries in 2024-2025

Viking, an award winning adults-only cruise line, is offering several new itineraries in 2024 and 2025 on both their ocean and river cruise ships.



New Ocean Itineraries

One of the most interesting new itineraries being offered by Viking is a 180 day cruise called Viking World Voyage I. This six month cruise in 2025 will visit 37 countries on six different continents.

Also in 2025, Viking will offer a 32 day cruise around Australia and the surrounding region. This Grand Australia Circumnavigation cruise will visit many ports including Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne. The itinerary also includes exploration of Indonesian treasures Komodo and Bali.



In 2024, Viking will offer a new 15 day Iconic Iceland, Greenland, & Canada cruise that dives into the history of Viking exploration.



In the Mediterranean, a new 16 day roundtrip cruise from Barcelona will visit seven countries in 2024. This Malta, Morocco & the Mediterranean itinerary will visit UNESCO sites, North African cities, the Alhambra palace, and more.



Viking Vela, the newest ocean ship from Viking, will debut in late 2024.

New River Itineraries

Due to increased demand for longer cruises, Viking has added a new 15 day river cruise Lyon, Provence & the Rhineland, that combines a cruise on the Rhine River with one in Southern France beginning March 2024.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Overland and the battles of Normandy, Viking offers a new Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary voyage from London to Paris. This 12 day cruise will now also be available in 2025.

Viking is adding several new river ships over the next few years. This includes a new ship for the Mekong River (2025), two new ships for the Nile River (2024 and 2025), and a new ship for the Seine River (2025) that docks close to the Eiffel Tower.

New Expedition Itineraries

In 2024 and 2025, Longitudinal World Cruise IV and Longitudinal World Cruise V will offer new world expedition cruises that range from 62 to 69 days in length.

Viking will sail new summer expedition cruises to the Arctic in 2025. The cruises will range in length from 13 to 27 days and explore the polar north in Greenland and Canada.

An 87 day cruise in 2025, From the Arctic to Antarctica, will sail from Greenland to Argentina.