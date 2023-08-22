Royal Caribbean Adds 48 Hour Sale on Last Minute Cruises

58 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean is offering a two day sail that starts today on last minute cruises in 2023 on ten cruise ships.



This week’s ‘Going, Going, Gone Sale’ from Royal Caribbean has last minute cruises over the next three months discounted. This includes cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Western Caribbean, and The Bahamas.

Cruises included in this sale leave from Miami, Port Canaveral, Tampa, Galveston, and Bayonne. The following cruises are included in this sale.

Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, has four cruises discounted that will sail to the Caribbean in October and November from Port Canaveral. They are four consecutive sailings beginning on October 22 through the November 12 cruise.

Seven cruises on Mariner of the Seas are included in this sale in September, October, and November. They range from five to eight night cruises to the Caribbean and Bermuda from Port Canaveral starting at $319 per person.

Four and five night cruises in October and November on Independence of the Seas are on sale that will visit The Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

Short cruises on Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami to The Bahamas are as low as $349 per person in October 2023.

Three voyages on Radiance of the Seas from Tampa to the Caribbean are also included in this Going, Going, Gone Sale. They are the October 23, November 11, and November 16 sailing.

Additional cruise ships that are included in this sale are Allure of the Seas (October 15, 2023), Anthem of the Seas (October 30, November 12, 2023), Grandeur of the Seas (October 23, 28, 2023), Voyager of the Seas (October 7, 12, 2023), and Harmony of the Seas (October 15, 2023).

Royal Caribbean’s Going, Going, Gone Sale is valid for new individual bookings only. Offer is not combinable with any promotional offers or discounts with the exception of Shareholder Benefits, Crown & Anchor benefits and NextCruise Onboard Booking Bonus.

This two day sale ends on August 23, 2023.