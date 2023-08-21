The 2 New Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Debuting in 2024

2024 is going to be an exciting year for Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line. Royal Caribbean has two new cruise ships debuting in 2024 and they will be the two largest ever built.



Here’s is a look at Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas, the two new cruise ships from Royal Caribbean debuting next year.

Icon of the Seas

First up is Icon of the Seas, the first of a new class of ships from Royal Caribbean. Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built at over 250,000 gross tons in size. The vessel is so large that it will be divided into eight neighborhoods

Royal Caribbean is combining the best of all of their vessels into the ultimate cruise ship. Icon of the Seas will sail from Miami, Florida and offer week long cruises to the Caribbean starting in January 2024.

Royal Caribbean is turning Icon of the Seas into the ultimate vacation for families. The top deck will have everything from the largest swimming pool at sea to a waterpark with the best waterslides found on any cruise ship.

There will be more than 20 dining options on the world’s largest cruise ship that will range from options for families to fine specialty dining. There will also be the cruise line’s first food hall.

One of the most interesting new features on Icon of the Seas will be the Aquadome. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant place great for a night out, complete with restaurants, bars and Royal Caribbean’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater. The signature entertainment venue takes artistry and cutting-edge technology to new heights, with a transforming pool, four robotic arms, state-of-the-art projection and more.

Icon of the Seas will have more than 28 cabin categories ranging from large suites to inside cabins to cabins built specifically for families. It will also be the first Royal Caribbean cruise ship to have infinite balcony cabins.

Icon of the Seas will sail year-round, week long Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from PortMiami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s 6th and final Oasis class ship. It will also be the first Oasis class ship powered by LNG. In keeping with tradition, it will be slightly larger than the previous Oasis class vessel and will be the second largest cruise ship in the world after Icon of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean is going to shake up the short cruises market by having Utopia of the Seas sailing three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral starting in July 2024.

Utopia of the Seas will have all of the great features that Oasis class ships are known for. This includes the AquaTheater, Central Park, Boardwalk, an ice skating rink, and world class entertainment.

There will be over 20 cabin categories to choose from and more than 20 dining options so you’ll never go hungry.

Utopia of the Seas will be a getaway for friends, families and groups celebrating any occasion. Everyone can create their own weekend energy with their pick and mix of different types of pools and beaches, flavors from around the world, nightlife, entertainment and more.

The ship will also have the longest dry slide at sea, it will be 43 feet longer than her sister ships at 259 feet. The Ultimate Abyss on Utopia will have new zoom booster rollers and transparent racing windows.

Utopia of the Sea will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. Cruises will visit Nassau and CocoCay, with the four night cruises adding in a sea day.

All cruises on both of these new cruise ships from Royal Caribbean debuting in 2024 will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The island will open an all new Hideaway Beach in early 2024 that will be for adults only.

CocoCay has a waterpark with 13 waterslides including the tallest in North America. It also has a swim-up bar, pools, and overwater cabanas that you can rent.