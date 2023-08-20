Sponsored Links
Viking Christens Newest River Ship for Nile River

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Viking Cruises
Viking, the world’s leading river cruise line, christened their newest ship for the Nile River this weekend in Egypt.

Viking Aton is a sister ship to Viking Osiris and will sail the cruise line’s popular Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary. The two cruise ships were specifically built and designed to sail on the Nile River in Egypt.

“Today, we are pleased to welcome Viking Aton to our growing fleet. Together with her sister ship, the Viking Osiris, they are the newest and most elegant vessels on the Nile, by far,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With extraordinarily strong interest in Egypt among our guests, we are proud to bring another state-of-the-art vessel to this region, and we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the country’s rich cultural treasures. I am also thankful to my friend, Richard Riveire, for his tremendous contributions to Viking, including the design of this new vessel and our other award-winning river, ocean and expedition ships.”

Richard Riveire, the lead designer and interior architect for Viking cruise ships, served as the ship’s godfather and offered the traditional blessing on the new ship.

“It is an incredible honor to be the godfather of the Viking Aton and to celebrate the growing Viking fleet,” said Richard Riveire. “For well over a decade, I have been proud to work alongside Tor, Karine and the Viking team to help design how the Viking brand comes to life on board. Together, we share the belief that the design of each Viking ship should showcase the destination, wherever you may be in the world.”

Viking Aton is a 82 passenger cruise ship with 41 cabins. It will sail Viking’s 12 day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

Two more sister ships, Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek, are under construction and will join the cruise line’s fleet in 2024 and 2025.

Viking will have six river ships sailing on the Nile River in 2025.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
