Cruise Line Announces Epic Four Week Cruise to Greenland and Iceland

Holland America Line has announced an epic cruise setting sail in 2025 that will span 28 days and visit Greenland, Iceland, and the Arctic Circle.



This 28 day Legendary Voyage from Holland America Line is inspired by 10th Century explorers and will include 4 maiden port visits in Greenland from the cruise line.

The cruise will depart from Rotterdam on June 29, 2025 and visit 15 ports in five countries. The port stops include an overnight in Reykjavik, Iceland and other visits to Scotland, Norway, and England.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The cruise will also cross into the Arctic Circle during several parts of the sailing.

Sponsored Links



“Legendary Voyages give us the opportunity to create longer cruises that delve deeper into a region and include ports we don’t normally visit, like the four maiden calls in Greenland on the new Arctic Circle Crossing,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We’re taking this itinerary up to Norway’s North Cape, then heading farther north in Greenland on both coasts and adding amazing opportunities in Iceland. At 28 days, it’s the perfect length to showcase this area and give our guests an experience that goes beyond a brief introduction to the countries.”

This “Arctic Circle Crossing” opens for booking August 24, 2023.

For a limited time, when guests book this cruise with the Have It All Early Booking Bonus, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.