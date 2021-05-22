Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Will Not Require Testing for Vaccinated Guests

Royal Caribbean Will Not Require Testing for Vaccinated Guests

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
Cruise News Royal Caribbean
Health protocols for cruises are starting to become more clear as the first cruise ships prepare to resume sailings to the Caribbean and Bahamas in a couple weeks.

Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas will be the cruise line’s first ship to resume sailings to the Caribbean and Bahamas with the first voyage scheduled to depart on June 12 out of Nassau.

Royal Caribbean sent out the following email to guests who are booked on the cruise telling them that they will not have to get tested before boarding the ship. An exception will be for guests 16 and under who have not been vaccinated, they will have to test negative before boarding.

“We have some news to share regarding vaccine requirements that we hope will give you peace of mind for your upcoming Adventure of the Seas sailing.

All guests and crew age 16 and older, must have all doses for their COVID-19 vaccine complete at least 14 days before their sailing. To board, vaccinated guests should bring their original vaccination record card and we will not require a SARS-Cov-2 test prior to sailing.

Unvaccinated guests under 16 will receive a SARS-Cov-2 test before boarding and must test negative. To check out everything there is to know about this requirement, please visit RoyalCaribbean.com/Health.

Within the coming weeks, we’ll share our final protocols like, travel documentation, face coverings, etc. Please bear with us a little longer, while we wait for final guidance from the CDC, so we can firm up our protocols! But know this…things are definitely looking brighter! 😊

The Royal Comeback – it’s almost here! I’m hoping we’ll have it all wrapped up soon – either way, you’ll hear from me again by the end of next week.

Thanks again for your patience!”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
