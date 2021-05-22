Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Hull Design in Dry Dock

A Carnival Cruise Line ship received a new red, white, and blue hull design while in dry dock at a shipyard in Marseilles, France.



Carnival Magic became the first Carnival cruise ship to receive the new hull design that first debuted on Carnival’s newest and largest ship, Mardi Gras.

Other Carnival cruise ships will receive the cruise line’s new hull design when they go in for their scheduled dry docks over the next few years. The next Carnival ship in line to receive the updated hull is Carnival Glory next month.

The new hull design pays homage to maritime tradition and patriotic colors, the eye-catching hull design is highlighted by a stately navy blue hull inspired by officers’ uniforms.

Sponsored Links



Carnival Magic is scheduled to complete her dry dock early next week.

Carnival Magic will sail from Port Canaveral when the ship returns to service later this year and sail cruises to the Caribbean.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Magic

The cruise ship will head to New York City for the summer of 2022 sailing to Bermuda and the Caribbean. The vessel will then sail a series of cruises from Norfolk before returning back to Port Canaveral for the winter season.