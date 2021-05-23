Cruises Will Finally Restart From U.S. Ports

188 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

It’s been 14 months since the last cruise ships departed from U.S. cruise ports offering vacations. However, here is finally light at the end of the tunnel with a number of cruise lines announcing when cruises will finally resume.



Here are cruise lines and ships that we know will be sailing from U.S. ports this summer. While only a handful of sailings have been confirmed so far, more cruises should be announced over the coming weeks.

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity will begin sailings on July 23 on Celebrity Summit. The cruise ship will sail a series of nine cruises from Seattle to Alaska with port stops in Ketchikan, Edicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, Juneau, and Skagway.

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean will have two cruise ships sailing to Alaska this summer on Ovation of the Seas and Serenade of the seas. Serenade will debut on July 19 and Ovation on August 13. Both ships will sail from Seattle offering seven night cruises.

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Cruise Line opened Alaska sailings departing from Seattle beginning July 27, with weekly departures through September 14 aboard Carnival Miracle. There are seven 7-day cruises featuring calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord. The September 14 departure is an eight day cruise with an additional stop in Icy Strait Point.

Holland America Line – Holland America Line will offer 10 cruises from Seattle to Alaska on Nieuw Amsterdam starting on July 24. The seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” itinerary calls at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan. Scenic cruising in Alaska’s iconic locales includes Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage.

Princess Cruises – Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska starting July 25 through September 26, with seven day cruises onboard Majestic Princess, a MedallionClass ship. Its cruises will visit signature ports, glaciers and attractions in Alaska including Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

While cruise lines have only confirmed cruises to Alaska so far for this summer, we should know more about sailings from other ports around the country in a few days as cruise lines finalize details.