Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Will Begin Cruises to Alaska on July 23

Celebrity Will Begin Cruises to Alaska on July 23

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has announced plans to restart cruises on one of their cruise ships in July when Celebrity Summit begins sailing to Alaska on July 23.

Celebrity Cruises will sail a program of seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle on Celebrity Summit, recently part of a $500 million fleetwide ‘revolution’ to elevate every detail and refine every guest comfort on the cruise ship.

With a series of nine sailings through mid-September, this will mark Celebrity Summit’s first time sailing Alaska’s stunning waters. She will then reposition to the Caribbean, via a 16-night Panama Canal sailing, and begin a series of four and five night itineraries.

“I just can’t say enough about how wonderful it is to return to Alaska. I have always had a special place in my heart for the incredible people, amazing wildlife and the beauty of this great state and once our guests visit, they do, too,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “The Alaskan communities have been hurting without the economic support they receive from tourism, and especially, the cruise industry. I am grateful to our elected officials across the country for recognizing the need and finding a way to restore them to their livelihoods.”

Sponsored Links

All sailings will depart with vaccinated crew and everyone over the age of 16 must be vaccinated; as of August 1, 2021, all US guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.

All new 2021 Alaska sailings on Celebrity Cruises open for booking on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Will Begin Cruises to Alaska on July 23
Previous articleCruises Will Finally Restart From U.S. Ports

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Resume Sailing to the Galapagos in July

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises will resume cruises to the Galapagos in July on their luxury expedition ship, Celebrity Flora. The first cruise will take place on July...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

First Look at Celebrity Cruises’ Newest Cruise Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises gave us a first look at their new cruise ship that debuts next spring, Celebrity Beyond.  The vessel will be the 3rd...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Adds UK Sailings This Summer

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is the latest cruise line to announce that they are moving a cruise ship to the UK for sailings this summer. Celebrity Silhouette...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,058FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Resume Sailing to the Galapagos in July

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises will resume cruises to the Galapagos in July on their luxury expedition ship, Celebrity Flora. The first cruise will take place on July...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

First Look at Celebrity Cruises’ Newest Cruise Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises gave us a first look at their new cruise ship that debuts next spring, Celebrity Beyond.  The vessel will be the 3rd...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Adds UK Sailings This Summer

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is the latest cruise line to announce that they are moving a cruise ship to the UK for sailings this summer. Celebrity Silhouette...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises’ Newest Ship Will Begin Sailing in June

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises' newest cruise ship, Celebrity Apex, will begin sailing in June for the first time when the vessel begins offering seven night cruises...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Celebrity Will Begin Cruises to Alaska on July 23

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced plans to restart cruises on one of their cruise ships in July when Celebrity Summit begins sailing to Alaska on...

Cruises Will Finally Restart From U.S. Ports

Ben Souza -
It's been 14 months since the last cruise ships departed from U.S. cruise ports offering vacations. However, here is finally light at the end...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share