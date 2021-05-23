Celebrity Will Begin Cruises to Alaska on July 23

Celebrity Cruises has announced plans to restart cruises on one of their cruise ships in July when Celebrity Summit begins sailing to Alaska on July 23.



Celebrity Cruises will sail a program of seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle on Celebrity Summit, recently part of a $500 million fleetwide ‘revolution’ to elevate every detail and refine every guest comfort on the cruise ship.

With a series of nine sailings through mid-September, this will mark Celebrity Summit’s first time sailing Alaska’s stunning waters. She will then reposition to the Caribbean, via a 16-night Panama Canal sailing, and begin a series of four and five night itineraries.

“I just can’t say enough about how wonderful it is to return to Alaska. I have always had a special place in my heart for the incredible people, amazing wildlife and the beauty of this great state and once our guests visit, they do, too,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “The Alaskan communities have been hurting without the economic support they receive from tourism, and especially, the cruise industry. I am grateful to our elected officials across the country for recognizing the need and finding a way to restore them to their livelihoods.”

All sailings will depart with vaccinated crew and everyone over the age of 16 must be vaccinated; as of August 1, 2021, all US guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.

All new 2021 Alaska sailings on Celebrity Cruises open for booking on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.