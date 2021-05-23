Check Out This New Cruise Ship Coming to Miami in 6 Months

In six months, a new cruise ship from MSC Cruises will begin to sail out of the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.



MSC Seashore will be the cruise line’s newest and innovate cruise ship and will sail week long cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Miami. The ship will also visit the newest cruise line private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay. Here are six highlights of cruises on MSC Seashore that we are looking forward to the most.

Cruises to MSC Cruises’ Award-Winning Private Island

The experience on board MSC Seashore is just the beginning when you’re cruising to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ new private island in The Bahamas named Best New Cruise Destination. Surrounded by 64 square miles of marine reserve, Ocean Cay offers guests a unique opportunity to enjoy the island’s natural beauty, discover local marine life and soak up the spirit of The Bahamas.



With MSC Seashore docking at the island from early morning into the evening — and in some instances overnight — MSC Cruises’ guests can spend a full day enjoying two miles of pristine, white sand beaches and a variety of ocean discovery activities including stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, thrilling wave runner rides and more.

Sponsored Links



The Most Outdoor Space on any MSC Ship in the USA

As an evolution of her popular sister ship MSC Seaside, MSC Seashore has been reimagined with 65 percent of the ship entirely redesigned. Designed specifically for warmer climates, guests can take advantage of nearly 140,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space, including redesigned outdoor venues and bars, new al fresco dining areas and more.

Those looking for an escape can relax with a cocktail along the ship’s waterfront boardwalk spanning over 1,700 ft. Guests booking the Aurea experience will also have access to a new sophisticated bar at the Top 19 Solarium with spacious lounge areas and seating in the open air.

View Prices on MSC Seashore

More daring guests can opt to cross the glass-floored Bridge of Sighs perched 72 ft. above the Infinity Pool, overlooking the aft of the ship.

New Infinity Pool and Hot Tub Overlooking the Ocean

New additions to MSC Seashore are the ship’s infinity pool and hot tubs, offering guests uninterrupted sea views. Edged to the back of the ship, the Infinity Pool also now includes both shallow and deep areas with multiple lounge chairs situated right in the pool for a picturesque relaxation experience.

The infinity hot tubs are two of the 15 on board, located on either side of the ship and close to the sea on Deck 8, each including 20 sea-facing seats for guests.

Brand New Restaurants Onboard

Across MSC Seashore’s five specialty restaurants within Chef’s Court, guests can treat their taste buds to a range of internationally-inspired cuisine in both brand-new restaurants and familiar signature concepts.

First, MSC Cruises will infuse Mexican and Latin-American fare into HOLA! Tacos & Cantina, offering street food specialties and an extensive list of 16 tequilas and 9 mezcals, all in a lively, interactive setting. For breakfast, guests can dive into a breakfast nacho tray and Chilaquiles with a fried egg. For lunch and dinner, the menu offers flavorful dishes like chicken empanadas, duck taquitos, chipotle shrimp taco, Chiles Rellenos and more. The meal is tied together by a sweet ending of house-made churros, Dulce de Leche Flan or Mexican chocolate cake, to name a few.

New Outdoor Dining Spaces

On a ship that showcases a connection with the outdoors, it is only natural to extend the dining experience out on deck, closer to the sea. At MSC Seashore’s Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, diners can opt to enjoy their meal al fresco, overlooking the ocean from Deck 8. From a 36 oz. dry-aged tomahawk for two and filet mignon to lamb chops, bison and lump crab or lobster tail to add surf to the turf, guests can dig into delectable prime cuts under the cool sea breeze.

The Largest MSC Yacht Club of Any MSC Cruises’ Ship

Spanning four decks with unparalleled sea views, the MSC Yacht Club on MSC Seashore will be the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with nearly 32,292 sq. ft. of space dedicated to the ship within a ship. Yacht Club guests are treated to private amenities — including a private pool, restaurant and lounge — as well as 24-hour butler service, all with the choice and entertainment of the entire ship.

MSC Seashore’s is complete with sophisticated finishes and elegant design, with the entrance including a three-deck-high backlit Onyx wall and MSC Cruises’ signature Swarovski crystal staircases. The Yacht Club’s private pool deck celebrates the outdoors with over 21,000 sq. ft. of space, featuring a spacious pool, a panoramic and standard hot tub.

View Prices on MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore will sail her first cruise from Miami on November 20, 2021. The ship will sail different itineraries in the Caribbean some alternating cruises visiting the Eastern and Western Caribbean.