Royal Caribbean Tightening Mask Policy on Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has issued an update regarding the wearing of masks on their cruise ships that will go into effect through early January.

For all Royal Caribbean departures through January 5, 2022, masks will be required indoors at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. This new policy update applies to vaccinated areas and venues on cruise ships.

The cruise line said that the reason for this change is due to the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases around the world and Omicron variant concerns. Royal Caribbean went on to say that they are sorry for any disappointment that this may cause guests who are booked on one of their ships.

They also said that health and safety has and will always come first on their cruise ships.

If anyone is booked on a Royal Caribbean cruise and would to reschedule their sailing due to this new policy change, they can contact their local travel agent or Royal Caribbean directly.