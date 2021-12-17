Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Tightening Mask Policy on Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Tightening Mask Policy on Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean has issued an update regarding the wearing of masks on their cruise ships that will go into effect through early January.

For all Royal Caribbean departures through January 5, 2022, masks will be required indoors at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.  This new policy update applies to vaccinated areas and venues on cruise ships.

The cruise line said that the reason for this change is due to the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases around the world and Omicron variant concerns.  Royal Caribbean went on to say that they are sorry for any disappointment that this may cause guests who are booked on one of their ships.

Sponsored Links

They also said that health and safety has and will always come first on their cruise ships.

If anyone is booked on a Royal Caribbean cruise and would to reschedule their sailing due to this new policy change, they can contact their local travel agent or Royal Caribbean directly.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Tightening Mask Policy on Cruise Ships
Previous articleCarnival Corporation Opens New Cruise Terminal in Dubai

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Unveils 2023 Seasonal Caribbean Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has announced their 2023 seasonal Caribbean cruises that include five, seven, and eight night sailings from Miami, Galveston, Port Canaveral. Allure of the...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Stops Downline Embarkation/Early Disembarkation

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is updating one of their policies and will no longer allow passengers to pre-plan early debark or late embarkation on any of...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,331FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Unveils 2023 Seasonal Caribbean Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has announced their 2023 seasonal Caribbean cruises that include five, seven, and eight night sailings from Miami, Galveston, Port Canaveral. Allure of the...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Stops Downline Embarkation/Early Disembarkation

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is updating one of their policies and will no longer allow passengers to pre-plan early debark or late embarkation on any of...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Celebrates One Year Since Resuming Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is celebrating one year since they resumed cruises when their first cruise ship to returned to service in Singapore last December. Over the...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Tightening Mask Policy on Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has issued an update regarding the wearing of masks on their cruise ships that will go into effect through early January. For all...

Carnival Corporation Opens New Cruise Terminal in Dubai

Ben Souza -
Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, celebrated the opening of a new terminal in...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share