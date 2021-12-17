Royal Caribbean Unveils 2023 Seasonal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean has announced their 2023 seasonal Caribbean cruises that include five, seven, and eight night sailings from Miami, Galveston, Port Canaveral.



Allure of the Seas will sail from Galveston, Texas and Royal Caribbean’s new $125 million cruise terminal. The 161,300 square foot terminal will allow an Oasis class ship to be based out of Texas for the first time.

Allure of the Seas will sail seven night cruises from Galveston to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan.

Wonder of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when the vessel debuts next spring. The cruise ship will sail from Port Canaveral from November 2022 through at least the summer of 2023.

Sponsored Links



Wonder of the Seas will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean and visit different ports including CocoCay, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Cozumel, and other popular ports.

Harmony of the Seas will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for the first time and offer seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Cruise ports offered on Harmony of the Seas sailings from Miami include St. Thomas, Aruba, St. Kitts, Costa Maya, and CocoCay.

Mariner of the Seas will offer a variety of five, seven, and eight night cruises to Bermuda, the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

These newly announced 2023 Caribbean cruises are now open for bookings.