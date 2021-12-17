Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Unveils 2023 Seasonal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Unveils 2023 Seasonal Caribbean Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean has announced their 2023 seasonal Caribbean cruises that include five, seven, and eight night sailings from Miami, Galveston, Port Canaveral.

Allure of the Seas will sail from Galveston, Texas and Royal Caribbean’s new $125 million cruise terminal.  The 161,300 square foot terminal will allow an Oasis class ship to be based out of Texas for the first time.

Allure of the Seas will sail seven night cruises from Galveston to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan.

Wonder of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when the vessel debuts next spring.  The cruise ship will sail from Port Canaveral from November 2022 through at least the summer of 2023.

Wonder of the Seas will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean and visit different ports including CocoCay, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Cozumel, and other popular ports.

Harmony of the Seas will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for the first time and offer seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Cruise ports offered on Harmony of the Seas sailings from Miami include St. Thomas, Aruba, St. Kitts, Costa Maya, and CocoCay.

Mariner of the Seas will offer a variety of five, seven, and eight night cruises to Bermuda, the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

These newly announced 2023 Caribbean cruises are now open for bookings.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
