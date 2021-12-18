Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Temporarily Bans Smoking in Casinos

Carnival Cruise Line Temporarily Bans Smoking in Casinos

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has implemented new health protocols on their cruise ships that are currently in service that will stay in effect for all cruises through the end of January 2022.

These temporary changes through January 31, 2022 are due to the Omicron variant and are as follows.

There is now no smoking in the casinos on Carnival cruise ships.  Guests must wear a face mask and “sip and cover” when drinking a beverage. Seats at gaming tables and slots are reserved for players only. For sailings in February and March 2022, guests in the casino will be able to smoke if they are seating and actively playing.

Masks will now be required at all times when indoors except when actively eating and drinking. They are not required in cabins or when you are able to practice social distancing on outside decks. Guests are recommended to use higher grade masks indoors.

All guests must wear masks during the entire embarkation and debarkation process (at the home port and ports of call, including the onboard pre-debarkation process), during any Carnival-approved shore excursions and while on any transportation vehicles, including water shuttles.

For Carnival cruises in February and March 2022, guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks when indoors although it will not be a requirement.

Cruises that are 10 days and longer have additional mask requirements.

Carnival Cruise Line will continue to operate vaccinated (guests 12 years and older) cruises through March 31, 2022.  The cruise line is allowing for a limited number of medical exceptions with a letter from a medical provider.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
