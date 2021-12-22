Cruise News Princess Cruises Newest Princess Cruise Ship Successfully Completes Sea Trials

Newest Princess Cruise Ship Successfully Completes Sea Trials

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Discovery Princess, the newest Princess cruise ship, successfully completed sea trials this past week as the vessel prepares for its debut this coming spring.

Discovery Princess was launched from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and put through a series of tests to test the steering, navigation equipment, and propulsion.

Following a successful five-day trial period, Discovery Princess has returned to the shipyard for additional exterior and interior finishing in preparation for her maiden, seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise departing from the Port of Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

Discovery Princess, with a capacity of 3,660 passengers, is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild, and she shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, and Royal Princess.

Guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary, and indulge the senses with world-class dining options, among other innovative new experiences.

In addition, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing new Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the Princess Theater’s state-of-the-art technology.

Moreover, Discovery Princess is the newest ship to join the fleet, offering Princess Medallion Class Vacations, which begin with the Medallion, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship. Ocean Medallion also offers enhanced service such as having whatever guests need delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the cruise ship.

Guests can also use MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, to share their favorite cruise moments, stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content, and stream favorite movies and shows.

From March 27 to April 24, 2022, Discovery Princess will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Temporarily Bans Smoking in Casinos

