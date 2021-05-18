Royal Caribbean Providing Updated Guidance for First Cruises Later This Week

In just a few weeks, Royal Caribbean will resume cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas on Adventure of the Seas. The cruise ship will start sailing week long cruises out of Nassau on June 12, 2021.

Royal Caribbean sent out a letter this week to guests who are booked on the first sailings regarding the cruise line’s new health protocols. The letter, which can be read below, stated that they will release their new travel requirements later this week.

“Dear Guest,

Like we’ve all learned during this time, everything is fluid and things are changing very quickly. We were almost ready to hit send on our travel requirements and health protocols for your sailing onboard Adventure of the Seas departing from The Bahamas and then we learned that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control plans to share updated guidance with us later this week.

While we know you’ve been patiently waiting for protocols, our teams have been diligently preparing and working with our medical teams, government health authorities, and testing providers to ensure we provide you with the best experience before, during, and after your cruise, and we are optimistic about this upcoming update. Please bear with us for a little more time – as we want to make sure that when we do update you, it’s as close to final as possible.

Thank you for being a part of our Royal Comeback. Our commitment is to share all the complete details as soon as possible, as we want you to have ample time to prepare for an enjoyable and healthy sailing! We’ll be reaching out again early next week and having you onboard very soon!”

Note: Cruise Fever will be on the first sailing on Adventure of the Seas and will be reporting live from the ship here on our website and our social media channels.