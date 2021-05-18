Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Providing Updated Guidance for First Cruises Later This Week

Royal Caribbean Providing Updated Guidance for First Cruises Later This Week

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

In just a few weeks, Royal Caribbean will resume cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas on Adventure of the Seas.  The cruise ship will start sailing week long cruises out of Nassau on June 12, 2021.

Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas will be the cruise line’s first ship to resume cruises in the Caribbean and Bahamas

Royal Caribbean sent out a letter this week to guests who are booked on the first sailings regarding the cruise line’s new health protocols.  The letter, which can be read below, stated that they will release their new travel requirements later this week.

“Dear Guest,
Like we’ve all learned during this time, everything is fluid and things are changing very quickly. We were almost ready to hit send on our travel requirements and health protocols for your sailing onboard Adventure of the Seas departing from The Bahamas and then we learned that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control plans to share updated guidance with us later this week.

Sponsored Links

While we know you’ve been patiently waiting for protocols, our teams have been diligently preparing and working with our medical teams, government health authorities, and testing providers to ensure we provide you with the best experience before, during, and after your cruise, and we are optimistic about this upcoming update. Please bear with us for a little more time – as we want to make sure that when we do update you, it’s as close to final as possible.

Thank you for being a part of our Royal Comeback. Our commitment is to share all the complete details as soon as possible, as we want you to have ample time to prepare for an enjoyable and healthy sailing! We’ll be reaching out again early next week and having you onboard very soon!”

Note: Cruise Fever will be on the first sailing on Adventure of the Seas and will be reporting live from the ship here on our website and our social media channels.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Providing Updated Guidance for First Cruises Later This Week
Previous articleTwo Cruise Lines Christen New Cruise Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Where Each Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Will Sail To/From in 2022

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise line in the world with more cruise ships in service than any other cruise line. Royal Caribbean has released...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Will Continue to Sail From Barbados in 2022-2023

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has announced that one of their cruise ships will sail a second consecutive season out of Barbados for the 2022-2023 season. Rhapsody of...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds Way to Support Alaska Businesses

Ben Souza -
The State of Alaska is entering its second summer without cruises causing many businesses to suffer due to no cruise ships visiting the 49th...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,044FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Where Each Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Will Sail To/From in 2022

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise line in the world with more cruise ships in service than any other cruise line. Royal Caribbean has released...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Will Continue to Sail From Barbados in 2022-2023

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has announced that one of their cruise ships will sail a second consecutive season out of Barbados for the 2022-2023 season. Rhapsody of...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds Way to Support Alaska Businesses

Ben Souza -
The State of Alaska is entering its second summer without cruises causing many businesses to suffer due to no cruise ships visiting the 49th...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adding 8th Neighborhood to World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is adding an eight neighborhood on the cruise line's newest Oasis class ship that will debut in 2022, Wonder of the Seas. ...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Providing Updated Guidance for First Cruises Later This Week

Ben Souza -
In just a few weeks, Royal Caribbean will resume cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas on Adventure of the Seas.  The cruise ship will...

Two Cruise Lines Christen New Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
New cruise ships were christened over the past couple days when two cruise lines, P&O Cruises and Viking, officially named new vessels. Britain's largest and...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share