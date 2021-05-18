At Least 7 of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Will Be in Service This Summer

At least seven of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines will offer cruises this summer as they begin a gradual return to service.



Carnival’s seven cruise lines that will be in service are AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Cruises (UK) sailing from global ports in Europe and the Caribbean.

In addition, Carnival Corporation continues to work with authorities to resume sailing in the U.S. Carnival Cruise Line has announced possible U.S. restart plans and hopes to begin operating sailings in July on three cruise ships from ports in Miami and Galveston, Texas.

Several Carnival Corporation cruise lines are also hopeful that cruises will be allowed to sail to Alaska for part of the summer.

Collectively, the cruise lines resuming sailings from global ports over the next several months will be using a gradual, phased-in approach, including limited itineraries that have been announced on 16 initial cruise ships to date, representing nearly 20% of the company’s global fleet.

The initial cruises will take place with adjusted passenger capacity and enhanced health protocols developed in conjunction with government and health authorities, and informed by guidance from the company’s public health, epidemiological and policy experts.

Three Carnival Corporation brands – P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard and Princess Cruises – will each offer a series of cruises this summer sailing around UK coastal waters, including the inaugural sailing for P&O Cruises’ new flagship, Iona.

Cruises will also resume this summer around the Greek Islands with four of the company’s cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn. Additionally, Seabourn has announced plans to restart in the Caribbean with a series of new summer sailings out of Barbados.

The newly announced voyages build on recent cruising restarts from the company’s Germany-based AIDA Cruises brand, which resumed in late March sailing in the Canary Islands, and its Italy-based Costa Cruises brand, which restarted in May sailing to Italian ports.

In addition to dozens of successful sailings from both brands in 2020, the most recent 2021 sailings from AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises have demonstrated the effectiveness of enhanced health protocols developed in conjunction with local, national and global experts, and have generated high guest satisfaction scores, measured by detailed net promotor surveys.

“For all of our brands, our highest responsibility and top priorities are always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our shipboard and shoreside employees, and the communities we visit,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. “We are excited to have the majority of our leading cruise line brands resume sailings this summer, as we are seeing strong pent-up demand from our past guests and consumers in general to get away on a cruise, one of the world’s most popular vacations.”