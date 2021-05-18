Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Cancels June Cruises on Two Ships

Royal Caribbean Cancels June Cruises on Two Ships

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has canceled June cruises on two of their cruise ships the cruise line has announced.

Royal Caribbean has canceled cruises from May 30 through June 30, 2021 on Spectrum of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas. Both cruise ships were scheduled to sail to China.

Guests booked on one of the canceled sailings will have three options to choose from.  They can receive a full refund, a 125% credit good for a future cruise, or move their sailing to a qualifying cruise in 2022 protecting their original cruise fare and promotion.

Royal Caribbean currently has all cruises canceled through the end of June except for those on a handful of cruise ships: Adventure of the Seas, Vision of the Seas, and Quantum of the Seas.

Adventure of the Seas is sailing from Nassau, Vision of the Seas from Bermuda, and Quantum of the Seas from Singapore in June.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
