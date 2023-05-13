Royal Caribbean Opens More Cruises in 2024-2025 for Bookings

Royal Caribbean has opened up more cruises in 2024-2025 for bookings as the cruise line will return two highly rated cruise ships from Australia.



Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas will visit ports across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Cruises between November 2024 and April 2025, the summer getaways, are now open for bookings.

Quantum of the Seas – Cruising from Brisbane, Australia

For Quantum of the Seas’ third season in Queensland, guests can look forward to visiting the stunning South Pacific with 11 seven to eight night cruises to the warm turquoise waters of Mystery Island and Port Vila, Vanuatu; and Noumea, New Caledonia.

For an experience closer to home, guests can journey up north with five 4 to 6 night Queensland getaways to enjoy snorkeling in the breath-taking Great Barrier Reef or savoring the renowned fresh seafood of Airlie Beach and Cairns.

There will also be a 14-night cruise to New Zealand to enjoy the picturesque scenery of destinations like Milford Sound, Bay of Islands, Tauranga, Napier and Wellington.

Ovation of the Seas – Cruising from Sydney

Ovation of the Seas will sail six 10 to 11 night cruises to New Zealand for guests looking to discover boutique wineries and natural wonders at destinations such as Bay of Islands, Milford Sound, Doubtful Sound, Dunedin, Wellington and Picton.

In the South Pacific, each destination boasts its own unique natural beauty, offering a range of experiences that highlight the region’s diverse landscapes. Guests can relax on a white sandy beach, snorkel or stand-up paddleboard in the secluded Mystery Island and experience the charm of Parisian-style cafes in Noumea.

For a quick getaway, there will be a choice of eight 2 to 3 night weekend getaways from both Sydney and Brisbane.

Cruises can also be combined to create longer back to back sailings.

Royal Caribbean’s vice president and managing director in Australia and New Zealand, Gavin Smith, said “After a triumphant return this season, we are thrilled to welcome back the two ships Australian holidaymakers have been raving about. Guests can’t get enough of the range of unique and unforgettable experiences only found on Royal Caribbean, and summer 2024-2025 will see even more of it. Matching the adventures at every destination are those on board, including surfing on the FlowRider, dining family style at Jamie’s Italian and the whole family battling it out on the bumper cars in SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea.”