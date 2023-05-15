Sponsored Links
U.S. Cruise Port Kicks Off Their Biggest Season Ever in 2023

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
A U.S. cruise port kicked off what will be their biggest season ever when a Carnival cruise ship sailed the first of 26 cruises from the port.

Carnival Cruise Line will sail more passengers from Norfolk, Virginia than ever before in 2023 now that Carnival Magic has relocated to the port.

The cruise ship will welcome 100,000 cruisers this year to Norfolk’s Half Moone Center. Carnival Magic will sail 26 cruises from the port in 2023 that will range from four to 10 days.

“It’s wonderful to be back in Norfolk, our home for this extended season over the next five months,” said Carnival Magic Captain Bruno Palomba.” All of our Carnival Magic team members are looking forward to welcoming guests on board and ensuring they have a great vacation.”

Carnival Magic will visit cruise ports in the Bahamas and the Caribbean in 2023. The first sailing is a seven night cruise to the Bahamas that departed yesterday.

The cruise ship can hold up to 4,724 guests and features many of the popular features that Carnival cruisers know and love. These include the Serenity Adults Only Retreat, the Cloud 9 Spa, water slides, and entertainment.

Carnival Cruise Line has a ship scheduled to sail seasonally out of Norfolk through 2025.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
