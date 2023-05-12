Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesStar Princess Will Begin Offering Cruises in 2025

Star Princess Will Begin Offering Cruises in 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises has announced that the name of their second Sphere class cruise ship that will begin offering cruises in 2025 will be named Star Princess.

Star Princess will debut in August 2025 with an inaugural season in the Mediterranean. The cruise ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and will be 175,500 gross tons in size.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The 4,300 passenger cruise ship is built on a platform that is distinctly different and unique to Princess, designed to simultaneously embrace the Princess heritage while celebrating the romance of the sea by offering more dynamic, outward views.

Star Princess offer a number of spectacular features with an array of exciting new food and beverage concepts; a magnificent, expanded casino; a two-story Lotus Spa; and mesmerizing entertainment headlined by Cirque Éloize.

Sponsored Links

The cruise ship will have groundbreaking features like The Dome, a next level Piazza, a see it to believe Princess Arena, and an aft dining room offering wake views.

The Sphere class from Princess Cruises is 20% larger than any other class of ships in their fleet.

Star Princess debuts August 4, 2025, sailing a nine-day Inaugural Italy & Greece roundtrip voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia), featuring the destinations of Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Naples (for Capri and Pompeii).

The ship will then sail a variety of 9- and 10-day cruises sailing from Rome, Athens or Trieste (Venice) that visit ports around Europe.

Cruises on Star Princes will go on sale with the larger Europe 2025 program release on June 1, 2023.

This will be the third cruise ship in Princess’ history that will have the name Star Princess.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesStar Princess Will Begin Offering Cruises in 2025
Previous article
15 Things You Should Do Right After You Book Your Cruise

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,336FollowersFollow
8,909FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share