Star Princess Will Begin Offering Cruises in 2025

Princess Cruises has announced that the name of their second Sphere class cruise ship that will begin offering cruises in 2025 will be named Star Princess.



Star Princess will debut in August 2025 with an inaugural season in the Mediterranean. The cruise ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and will be 175,500 gross tons in size.

The 4,300 passenger cruise ship is built on a platform that is distinctly different and unique to Princess, designed to simultaneously embrace the Princess heritage while celebrating the romance of the sea by offering more dynamic, outward views.

Star Princess offer a number of spectacular features with an array of exciting new food and beverage concepts; a magnificent, expanded casino; a two-story Lotus Spa; and mesmerizing entertainment headlined by Cirque Éloize.

The cruise ship will have groundbreaking features like The Dome, a next level Piazza, a see it to believe Princess Arena, and an aft dining room offering wake views.

The Sphere class from Princess Cruises is 20% larger than any other class of ships in their fleet.

Star Princess debuts August 4, 2025, sailing a nine-day Inaugural Italy & Greece roundtrip voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia), featuring the destinations of Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Naples (for Capri and Pompeii).

The ship will then sail a variety of 9- and 10-day cruises sailing from Rome, Athens or Trieste (Venice) that visit ports around Europe.

Cruises on Star Princes will go on sale with the larger Europe 2025 program release on June 1, 2023.

This will be the third cruise ship in Princess’ history that will have the name Star Princess.