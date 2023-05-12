Margaritaville at Sea Adding Updates and New Features

84 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Margaritaville at Sea, a cruise line that offers two night cruises to the Bahamas, is adding multi-million dollar upgrades and features on their one cruise ship.

In addition to the enhanced cruise ship, the cruise line is offering a buy one, get one free special with cruises starting as little as $169 per person if purchased by May 31, 2023..

When Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sets sail to the Bahamas on June 2, 2023, guests will enjoy refreshed spaces, reimagined food and beverage options, two brand new stage shows and other entertainment, new onshore adventures in the Bahamas, and more.

All cabins are being updated and the main dining menu is being revamped with new options.

Sponsored Links



“We’ve been listening to our friends and fans and have invested in the kinds of new offerings passengers said will best enhance their sailing experience,” said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “The venues we’ve added and enhancements we’ve made are going to take our experience to the next level and will surprise and delight new guests and returning cruisers alike.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

All-new entertainment and dining options that are being added to the cruise ship are:

Paradise Pickleball at Sea – The ship’s forward deck is being reimagined to include a regulation pickleball court and outdoor lounge space where guests can enjoy this fast-growing sport in a whole new way.

Keys on the Water Dueling Piano Bar – This new high-energy venue will feature two wickedly talented piano players, lively nightly entertainment, and unique craft cocktails.

Stars on the Water Production Shows – The curtain will rise on two new theater shows providing two nights of unique and immersive onboard entertainment. Caribbean Heat will be a sizzling serving of energetic music, dance, and acrobatics, with seven different colorful costume changes and a musical trip around the islands of the Caribbean. Named for one of Sirius XM’s most popular stations, Radio Margaritaville: LIVE! At Sea will tune into the rhythm of the islands, with live bands, amazing artists, collaborations, and musical storytelling that can only be found in Margaritaville.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar – With this new, no-extra-charge addition at 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, guests will be able to build their own fresh all-beef burger creations with tasty toppings while enjoying ocean views and signature cocktails.

In addition to the new onboard experiences, Margaritaville at Sea is expanding their onshore excursions in Grand Bahama, adding an Ultimate Party Boat and Snorkeling Experience and Grand Bahama Cycling Adventure.

The cruise line has also added a third resort for their Cruise & Stay program. Guests can now choose the Pelican Bay Resort for those who want to take a cruise to the Bahamas, stay in a resort for a few days, and then cruise back to Florida.