Royal Caribbean Opens Cruises for Bookings That Visit New Destination

Royal Caribbean has opened for bookings cruises that will visit their new destination opening in 2027, Royal Beach Club Lelepa. This will also be the cruise line’s first Royal Beach Club that will not have an extra charge for admission.

Royal Caribbean will begin visiting Royal Beach Club Lelepa in October 2027 on the following two cruise ships, Anthem of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas.

Royal Beach Club Lelepa is promising to be the ultimate beach day and it will also be the first exclusive cruise destination in the South Pacific.

The Beach Club will have two pristine beaches, an adults-only retreat, scenic nature trail, and unlimited island eats. All of this will cost nothing extra as it will included in cruise fares. Complimentary items include the following:

Entry

Transportation via tender to the island

Loungers

Umbrellas

Towel Refresh

2 Eateries

Restrooms

Beach Games (volleyball, beach cricket, and more)

Guests will have the option to upgrade to a private daybed that offers room for four people. Prices can be found in Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Planner.

Royal Beach Club Lelepa in Vanuatu is located east of Australia and in one of the most beautiful places on the planet.

Cruises that will visit this new destination include a nine-night cruise on Anthem of the Seas from Sydney and seven- and eight-night cruises from Brisbane on Voyager of the Seas.