A Family Spent $30k on a Cruise, Then Lost It All at the Airport Gate

Flying to the cruise port on the day of the cruise is asking for trouble. One delayed or missed flight and your entire vacation plan is out the window.

In this case, it was not only a family vacation of a lifetime and a son’s birthday celebration that were ruined, but also $30,000 in travel expenses that vanished into thin air.

Social media posts about this very issue are still way too frequent, so hopefully this story can help convince anyone who is still on the fence.

A Reddit post titled “Another reminder to never fly in on the day of your cruise” is going viral on the platform. It racked up over 800 comments in under 24 hours, and more are pouring in.

While most are in shock that the family didn’t have travel insurance and still tried to fly to the cruise port on the day of the cruise, the family’s choice of airlines is drawing a lot of attention as well.

Where it All Went Wrong

The story centers on a family of five who booked a $7,000 suite on a Royal Caribbean ship, with a total “running cost” of $30,000 for the week.

This total cost was calculated by the father after he said both he and his wife “cleared our calendars…for the whole week”, presumably factoring in time off work as well.

Despite the high cost involved for such a trip, they booked a 6:30 AM Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas (DFW) to Miami the morning of the 4:00 PM sailing.

Overbooked Flight

The problem began the night before when the family realized the flight was overbooked. Although they managed to check in, they were left without assigned seat numbers.

“Told my wife we had to get to the airport. Our flight was at 6:30 a.m., so we left home at 3:30 a.m. and arrived before 5 a.m.”, the post stated.

After arriving at the airport before 5:00 AM, they were met with conflicting stories from airline staff about why they couldn’t board, ranging from flight attendant shortages to weather issues.

“What I know is that the flight went to Miami, but because it was overbooked, they randomly cancelled some passengers,” the father said.

In the end, they were left standing at the gate while their ship prepared to sail without them.

“My children’s spring break and my son’s birthday have been ruined just because we booked with Spirit Airlines,” the father shared. “Royal Caribbean did not refund our money. My son is supposed to turn 9 on Wednesday; all of that is gone.”

Comments Weigh In

The cruise community on Reddit was quick to share their thoughts on the situation. One of the most common questions was about the combination of a high-end vacation and a low-cost flight.

One comment stated, “They spent $30,000 for the week and were flying SPIRIT?!”

Others pointed out that on a DFW-to-Miami route, American Airlines has 11 daily flights, offering plenty of options to get to the cruise port if they really looked into it.

As one user put it, choosing Spirit with its limited daily service was “mistake number two.”

The Price of a Hotel Room

There was definitely a lack of sympathy in the comment section. Many noted that a $200 hotel room in Miami would have saved a $30,000 investment if the family had planned to just arrive a day early, something we always recommend at Cruise Fever.

One person remarked that the father “tried to cut a corner to save a dime and ended up spending a hundred,” while another compared the situation to “building a mansion on a foundation of balsa wood and hope.”

Birthday Dreams

The father’s claim that his son’s birthday was “gone” was highlighted as well. One comment joked, “Birthday is cancelled. Better luck next year, kid,” while another teased that the boy was now “stuck in 8-year-old purgatory for life.”

Refund Request

The father stated that Royal Caribbean did not refund the money, but that is not something that should be expected in this situation. It’s the traveler’s responsibility to get to the cruise port on time.

Cruise travel insurance would have made all the difference in this case, but it really should not have been needed if the family simply made the attempt to arrive a day earlier.

Of course, in hindsight it probably seems obvious to the family now, but I can’t help but at least sympathize a little with their situation.

As much as we preach that you should arrive a day earlier, not everyone gets the memo, and some learn it the hard way.

One comment noted that travelers shouldn’t try to shame the cruise line for a refund, as “Royal Caribbean aren’t responsible for the OP not getting to the port.”

Bottom Line

The family is probably already hurting enough from missing out on what sounds like would have been an amazing cruising experience. So, not wanting to bear a dead horse, we’ll focus on what others can do to avoid this kind of situation.

Arrive a day early, maybe two: Even those who usually book interior cabins and fly budget airlines admitted they still account for a hotel night to be safe.

Even those who usually book interior cabins and fly budget airlines admitted they still account for a hotel night to be safe. Invest in travel insurance: For a five-figure trip, skipping insurance is a massive gamble. Even if the cruise is a budget $1,500 trip, travel insurance helps prevent ballooning costs like medical emergencies, extra travel arrangements, etc.

For a five-figure trip, skipping insurance is a massive gamble. Even if the cruise is a budget $1,500 trip, travel insurance helps prevent ballooning costs like medical emergencies, extra travel arrangements, etc. Have a Plan B: Looking into other airlines with same-day flights could have saved this entire trip. As one comment mentioned, American Airlines offers multiple flights from Dallas to Miami on a daily basis. And although Miami is a 20 hour drive from Dallas, if the family found out about the flight issues soon enough they could have made the grueling drive, although anyone would NEED a vacation after a drive like that.

For this family, it was a hard lesson on the logistics of cruising and arriving at the port on time. For the rest of us, it’s yet another reminder that when the ship pulls out of port, you should make every effort possible to make sure you’re on it, even if it means springing an extra $150 or so for a nearby hotel.