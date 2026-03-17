Cruise NewsMore Cruises Canceled, Cruise Ships Unable to Leave Persian Gulf

More Cruises Canceled, Cruise Ships Unable to Leave Persian Gulf

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

A cruise line has canceled more cruises in the Mediterranean due to both of their ships being “stuck” in the Persian Gulf due to the war in the Middle East.

Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises has canceled more cruises, this time the March 27 and March 30, 2026 sailings on Celestyal Discovery. The cruise line sent a statement to Cruise Fever saying that all passengers have safely disembarked from both of the cruise ships.

Both vessels are fully operational, and their departure from Doha and Dubai will take place in line with guidance from relevant authorities.

The cruise line is currently finalizing arrangements for the ships to depart from the Persian Gulf and reposition to the Mediterranean ahead of the summer season. The ships will be able to leave the region once it’s safe for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Guest who were booked on one of these two newly canceled cruises from Celestyal can receive a full refund or a credit to be used on a future cruise.

The cruise line is asking guests to contact their original travel provider to discuss their available options and next steps.

Celestyal Cruises told Cruise Fever that they are currently monitoring developments and that they remained focused on resuming their planned program to Greece as soon as possible.

Celestyal Discovery in Santorini, Greece

They are also asking for their guests and travel partners for patience and understand as they move forward in the safest way possible.

Earlier this month, Celestyal canceled their remaining cruises this season in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Celestyal Discovery was originally scheduled to begin sailing cruises to Greece on March 20. Now, all cruises through the end of March have been canceled.

Celestyal Journey isn’t scheduled to begin sailing in the Mediterranean until April 4, 2026.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor the ongoing situation in the Middle East and will have all updates to cruises as they are announced by the different cruise lines.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMore Cruises Canceled, Cruise Ships Unable to Leave Persian Gulf
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