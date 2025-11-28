shore excursions
Royal Caribbean Offering $1,000 Off Cruises for Black Friday

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is offering Black Friday cruise deals that have cruises marked down by as much as $1,000.

Royal Caribbean has the largest cruise ships in the world and they are offering large savings for Black Friday. If you would like to see what all cruise line are offering for Black Friday, you can see those here.

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday deals are as follows:

The up to $1,000 off depends on the length of the cruise and the type of stateroom booked.

For cruises that are five-night and less, the savings is:

  • $125 off for inside/oceanview cabins
  • $200 off for balcony cabins
  • $400 off for suites

For cruises that are six-nights and longer, the savings is:

  • $225 for inside/oceanview cabins
  • $300 off for balcony cabins
  • $1,000 off for suites

For complete terms and conditions of this Black Friday sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your preferred travel professional or visit the cruise line’s website at RoyalCaribbean.com.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
