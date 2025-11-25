What Cruise Lines Are Offering for Black Friday 2025

If you’re looking to book your next cruise, then now is one of the best times of the year with just about every cruise line offering special savings for Black Friday.

From mainstream cruise lines to smaller boutique lines, the cruise deals include everything discounts on cruises to free drink packages and WiFi.

Let’s break down all of the Black Friday cruise deals from each cruise line. We are separating them by discounts, free packages etc. so you can quickly find the discounts and free perks that mean the most to you.

Freebies/OBC

Norwegian Cruise Line has brought back their popular Free at Sea package that has complimentary drink packages, WiFi, and shore excursion credits. Cruise fares have been reduced by 50% on cruises that sail to nearly 350 destinations all around the world. You can view the best prices on NCL here.

MSC Cruises is offering up to $1,000 in onboard credit (that you can spend once you are on the ship), cruises that start at just $199, and kids sail for free. You can view the best prices on MSC Cruises here.

Holland America Line is offering free prepaid crew appreciation (daily tips), up to 30% off cruises, deposits marked down to 50%, and the 3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom can cruise for free. You can view the best prices on Holland America here.

Crystal, one of the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise lines, is offering $500 ‘As You Wish’ in shipboard credit and complimentary laundry and pressing service.

Carnival Cruise Line is currently offering a pre-Black Friday sale that has $1 upgrades, $50 in OBC, up to 40% off cruise fares, and deposits lowered to just $50 per person. You can see the best prices on Carnival cruises here.

Discounts

Royal Caribbean is not only offering cruises that start at just $249 per person, but the 3rd and 4th guest in a cabin can cruise for free. The instant savings can save you up to $1,000 per cabin. Extras like drink packages, WiFi, and shore excursions are up to 50% off. You can view the best prices on Royal Caribbean here.

Adults-only Virgin Voyages is offering 80% off the second guest in a cabin and up to $500 in free drinks on all cruises through 2027. Virgin also has select cruise marked down to just $99 per night, per person. You can see the best prices on Virgin here.

Margaritaville at Sea has cruises marked down to just $79 per night with free balcony upgrades, guests cruise for free, and up to 50% off drinks and WiFi.

Princess Cruises is turning Black Friday into Blue Friday with up to $250 in instant savings on cruises, fares marked down by as much as 50%, and the 3rd and 4th guests in cabin for sail for free. You can view the best prices on Princess Cruises here.

Celebrity Cruises is offering up to $700 in savings that include the newest ship in their fleet, Celebrity Xcel. Their Black Friday offer is good on cruises that depart through May 10, 2028 on more than 600 voyages. You can view the best prices on Celebrity Cruises here.

Silversea is offering up to $10,000 in savings on Expedition Voyages and $6,000 in savings per suite on Classic Voyages with reduced deposits starting at 15%. You can view the best prices on Silversea here.

Azamara Cruises is offering their biggest sale of the year for Black Friday. It includes up to $4,000 off select cruises and up to $500 in onboard credit per stateroom. You can view the best prices on Azamara here.

Celestyal Cruises is offering up to 70% off 113 sailings that depart from December 2025 until October 2027. The cruises sail to Greece, the Mediterranean and the Arabian Gulf.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading destination and culinary focused cruise line, is offering up to 50% off cruise fares on 170 voyages in 2026 and 2027. You can view the best prices on Oceania here.

P&O Cruises is offering their biggest ever Black Friday Sale that has savings up to £300 per cabin on cruises that depart between March 2026 and October 2027.

Costa Cruises has sailings as low as $52 per person, per day, that visit the Caribbean, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean. You can view the best prices on Costa Cruises here.

Cunard is offering up to 40% off fares with cruises as low as $899 per person. They are also adding in up to $300 in onboard credit with deposits reduced by 50% on 145 voyages. You can view the best prices on Cunard here.

Hurtigruten’s Black Friday Sale features up to 50% off the cruise line’s legendary Coastal Express itineraries on departures from December 2025 through October 2026.

HX Expeditions is offering 40% off select expedition cruises in 2025-2027.

Cruise Croatia is offering up to $1,000 off cruises to the Adriatic Coast.

Other Deals

Unforgettable Croatia is waiving the single supplement on luxury yacht cruises along the Adriatic Coast for all single cabin bookings on MV Memories.

Uniworld is also offering waived solo cruiser supplements to go along with 50% off cruises and free trip extensions.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor all of the savings cruise lines are offering for Black Friday and will update this article as more lines release deals.