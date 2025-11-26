Carnival’s Black Friday Deals: 25% Off Drink Packages, WiFi & More

After offering a pre-Black Friday sale, Carnival Cruise Line has kicked off their Black Friday cruise deals that include an extremely generous onboard credit and discounts on drink packages and WiFi.

Carnival’s 2025 Black Friday Bundle & Save is now live and offers discounts that the cruise line rarely offers during the year. If you would like to see what all cruise lines are offering for Black Friday, you can do that here.

These deals from Carnival include the following perks:

$500 in onboard credit to spend on the ship

25% off shore excursions

25% off CHEERS! beverage package

25% off Bottomless Bubbles

25% off premium WiFi plans

25% off spa treatments (embark and port days)

Use rate code: O6W

To receive the 25% discount, onboard experiences must be pre-purchased on Carnival.com by January 31st, 2026. Discounts will be automatically applied upon purchase, are subject to availability, and are not available onboard.

This deal is good on select three- to five-day cruises that depart from January 15, 2026 through December 31, 2026 and select six+ day cruises between February 15, 2026 and December 31, 2026.

For complete terms and conditions of this Black Friday cruise deal from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel advisor or visit Carnival.com.