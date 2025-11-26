shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's Black Friday Deals: 25% Off Drink Packages, WiFi & More

Carnival’s Black Friday Deals: 25% Off Drink Packages, WiFi & More

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

After offering a pre-Black Friday sale, Carnival Cruise Line has kicked off their Black Friday cruise deals that include an extremely generous onboard credit and discounts on drink packages and WiFi.

Carnival cruise ship

Carnival’s 2025 Black Friday Bundle & Save is now live and offers discounts that the cruise line rarely offers during the year. If you would like to see what all cruise lines are offering for Black Friday, you can do that here.

These deals from Carnival include the following perks:

  • $500 in onboard credit to spend on the ship
  • 25% off shore excursions
  • 25% off CHEERS! beverage package
  • 25% off Bottomless Bubbles
  • 25% off premium WiFi plans
  • 25% off spa treatments (embark and port days)
  • Use rate code: O6W
  • View Best Deals on Carnival

Carnival cruise ships

To receive the 25% discount, onboard experiences must be pre-purchased on Carnival.com by January 31st, 2026. Discounts will be automatically applied upon purchase, are subject to availability, and are not available onboard.

This deal is good on select three- to five-day cruises that depart from January 15, 2026 through December 31, 2026 and select six+ day cruises between February 15, 2026 and December 31, 2026.

For complete terms and conditions of this Black Friday cruise deal from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel advisor or visit Carnival.com.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's Black Friday Deals: 25% Off Drink Packages, WiFi & More
Previous article
Disney Destiny Review, the Newest Ship From Disney Cruise Line
Next article
The Japanese Cruise Line That Schedules Sailings Around Cherry Blossoms (2026 Dates are Out)

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved