The Japanese Cruise Line That Schedules Sailings Around Cherry Blossoms (2026 Dates are Out)

A new Japanese luxury cruise line is replacing butlers with “Omotenashi” (heartfelt Japanese hospitality). It’s also scheduling itineraries around some of Japan’s biggest seasonal events, like cherry blossoms and summer festivals.

Last month the all-inclusive cruise line opened its 22 new 2026 voyages for booking to the North American market, focusing on “Beautiful Encounters with Japan.”

“Our new 2026 Japan itineraries are perfect for discerning travelers and groups seeking to explore Japan in an extraordinary and authentic way,” said Joe Maloney, head of sales of North America at Mitsui Ocean Cruises.

“Aboard the Mitsui Ocean Fuji, guests experience heartfelt Omotenashi service on Japan’s most luxurious all-suite cruise ship. From cherry blossoms and Golden Week to summer festivals, fireworks and holiday voyages, our 2026 program offers unforgettable journeys and lifelong memories.”

A fairly new name in luxury cruising, Mitsui Ocean Cruises was started in 2023 by the Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL). The cruise line’s 2026 sailings are timed specifically to capture some of the country’s most popular locations and events.

The Fleet that Began with Seabourn Ships

Mitsui didn’t build its fleet from scratch. To quickly launch a premium, all-suite cruise line, they purchased two small luxury ships from Seabourn.

The first ship, the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, entered service in late 2024 following an extensive refurbishment to bring a refined Japanese flare to the vessel.

This ship and its upcoming sister, the MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA (joining the fleet in late 2026), are small enough (around 450 guests) to access ports that large cruise ships can’t. This small size is key to their mission of providing authentic immersion into Japanese culture.

Itineraries Focused on Peak Seasons

The main selling point is the calendar, especially the timing of the peek bloom of cherry blossoms. But Mitsui designs its voyages, which range from 5 to 11 days, to capture peak seasonal beauty in other areas too, in addition to timing sailings around important Japanese festivals.

The cruises offer roundtrip departures from Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, and Kobe. Their official 2026 itinerary highlights include:

Cherry Blossom (Sakura) Season: Multiple spring voyages are scheduled between March and May 2026 to follow the bloom up the Japanese coast, giving you the best chances of seeing the iconic flowers. Specific voyages include the “Sakura Serenade” (March 18, 2026) and “Petals & Ports” (March 30, 2026), as well as the 11-night “Golden Week” cruise (April 29, 2026) sailing during one of Japan’s major national holidays.

Multiple spring voyages are scheduled between March and May 2026 to follow the bloom up the Japanese coast, giving you the best chances of seeing the iconic flowers. Specific voyages include the “Sakura Serenade” (March 18, 2026) and “Petals & Ports” (March 30, 2026), as well as the 11-night “Golden Week” cruise (April 29, 2026) sailing during one of Japan’s major national holidays. Summer Festivals: Their July and August cruises focus on major cultural events. You can book a nine-night voyage timed to the “Nebuta Summer Festival” (July 30, 2026) in Aomori or the spectacular “Southern Japan Fireworks” (August 16, 2026) along the coast.

Their July and August cruises focus on major cultural events. You can book a nine-night voyage timed to the “Nebuta Summer Festival” (July 30, 2026) in Aomori or the spectacular “Southern Japan Fireworks” (August 16, 2026) along the coast. Autumn & Winter: The cruise line also offers itineraries for fall foliage viewing, such as the eight-night “Autumn Equinox in Southern Shores” (September 19, 2026) and holiday experiences, like the “Coastal Japan Christmas” (December 17, 2026).

See the 2026 itineraries and sailings on the cruise line’s website here.

Service is Omotenashi, Not Overly Formal

When it comes to service, Mitsui’s focus is on Omotenashi. This is the core of Japanese hospitality, which is seamless and heartfelt.

According to the cruise line’s website, “It’s more than great service—it’s anticipating your needs before you even realize them and making every detail feel personal, thoughtful, and effortless.”

Tips are included and often politely declined because the service is performed from the heart. This is a personalized and refined experience that is subtle and quiet, rather than overly formal.

Adding to the all-inclusive experience, the company has confirmed that a hand-selected shore experience with an English-speaking guide is included in most ports on every cruise.