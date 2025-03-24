More Cruises to Japan Open for Bookings to North Americans

An all-inclusive cruise line has opened more cruises to Japan for bookings for guests living in North America.

MISTUI OCEAN CRUISES has opened up 18 new itineraries for bookings that will sail from April 2025 through May 2026 on MISUI OCEAN FIJI. The cruises spring and summer sailings, as well as a Christmas celebration voyage.

Here are a few of these new sailings that are now open for bookings to North Americans:

Japan Spring Cruises – Eight-day cruise to Jeju Island

Golden Week – 12-day cherry blossom cruise to Japan and South Korea

Petals and Ports – Seven-day cruise with hot sand baths, vibrant markets, and island scenery

Summer of Sparkles – Nine-day cruise to Japan and South Korea with fireworks festivals

Festival of Lights – 12-day journey to one of Japan’s most spectacular summer festivals

Fireworks at Sea – Eight-night cruise to the Kumano Fireworks Festival, a 300 year old tradition

Sea of Art – Nine-day voyage through Japan’s Setouchi region and Jeju, South Korea

Christmas Fireworks – Nine-day cruise that is promising to be a magical holiday at sea

The cruise line offers a genuine Japanese travel experience and currently has one ship in their fleet. They will add a second ship in late 2026.

Anthony Kaufman, Head of Commercial Strategies, MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES, gave the following statement:

“MITSUI OCEAN FUJI offers something truly one-of-a-kind – an atmosphere where Japanese and international guests come together in a shared cultural experience.

“We invite you to be our honored guest in our home at sea, to sail with us on an elegant, intimate voyage where you’ll naturally absorb the essence of Japan, not through a scripted performance but by simply living it.”