Carnival Cruise Line Offering Port Valet Service Out of Seattle

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald recently took to Facebook Live to highlight a convenient perk for passengers sailing from Seattle in 2025: the Port Valet service.

It’s a free service through the Port of Seattle that takes the headache out of disembarkation and lugging suitcases around a cruise terminal and airport.

While Port Valet has been a Seattle staple for years, Heald’s update on its availability for Carnival passengers is a breath of fresh air to those who enjoy the service.

In his usual relaxed tone, Heald shared the details:

“I want to mention that we have Port Valet now available for you if you are cruising from Seattle. Now, that includes the transatlantic on Carnival Luminosa that arrives in Seattle, and that also includes Carnival Spirit, which will be leaving from Miami.”

His reference to Carnival Spirit’s journey from PortMiami likely refers to its repositioning to Seattle for the Alaska season, but the core message is clear: Port Valet is on offer for Carnival passengers disembarking in Seattle.

For those that may now know, Port Valet lets you hand off your luggage effortlessly.

“You will hand your luggage over as normal, leave [it] outside your cabin. It’s collected by the crew, and then the next time you see it will be at your final destination,” Heald explained.

Working with the Port of Seattle and select airlines, Carnival transfers your bags from the ship to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), where they’re checked in for your flight. It’s a time-saver that skips the hassle of lugging suitcases around or lining up at the airport.

The service is exclusive to Seattle among Carnival’s home ports.

“This is only available from the Port of Seattle, unfortunately. It’s not available from any of the other home ports,” Heald noted.

That makes it a standout feature for 2025 sailings on Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa, whether you’re wrapping up an Alaskan cruise or a transatlantic voyage. The Port of Seattle has offered Port Valet since 2009, but Heald’s announcement brings it front and center for Carnival’s Seattle-bound travelers.

Here’s how it works: On your last night onboard, you’ll get airline boarding passes and special luggage tags in your stateroom. Tag your bags, leave them outside your cabin, and the crew takes care of the rest.

Your luggage heads to SEA, checked in with airlines like Alaska, Delta, or United. It’s free—though airline baggage fees might apply and could hit your onboard account—freeing you up to explore Seattle’s landmarks, like Pike Place Market or the Space Needle, before heading to the airport on your own.

That is, if you have time before your flight.

If you’re booked on a Carnival cruise from Seattle next year, keep an eye out for those Port Valet forms onboard—it could make your disembarkation day that much easier.