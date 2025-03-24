Celestyal Becomes First Cruise Line to Visit Santorini Since the Earthquakes

Celestyal Cruises became the first cruise line to return to Santorini following restrictions put in place after the earthquakes.

Celestyal Discovery visited Santorini on its first cruise back after receiving a major renovation. The three-night “Iconic Greek Islands” cruise departed from Athens on March 21 and stopped at Santorini on March 23.

During the ship’s renovation, 47 cabins were added to the ship and 32 suites, a 52% increase in premium capacity.

The 32 suites include 30 “Junior Dream Suites” and two “Grand Horizon Suites”. The “Grand Horizon Suites” are located above the bridge of the ship and are 452 square feet in size.

New food options have also been added to Celestyal Discovery. The Smoked Olive restaurant is a dining space for all suite guests, offering complimentary dining with additional a la carte menu options such as roasted lamb shank entrée and rum baba dessert, charged at a small fee.

There is also a new “pop up” evening Grill Seekers restaurant with a bookable private dining area later in the season, offering high-end, specialty regional cuisine inspired by the destinations on the ship’s itinerary.

The cruise line’s popular Café Nation coffee shop is now on the ship with two new complimentary eateries, the Pizza Oven and the poolside Greek Deli.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, gave the following statement:

“This latest refit reinforces our commitment to constantly evolving our guest experience and offering out-of-this-world value. Our stunning upgrades, including two new cabin categories, provide guests with even more home comforts and choice in line with demand for more premium and spacious staterooms.

“We were thrilled to debut Celestyal Discovery’s upgrades last week and to be the first cruise line back to the island of Santorini, which is a firm favorite with our guests, as we kick-start the new season in the Greek islands and Mediterranean.”

Celestyal Discovery is sailing three- and four-night cruises to the Greek Isles from now through November from Athens. Port stops include Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Rhodes and Santorini with prices starting at just $389 per person, based on double occupancy.

WiFi, soft drinks, and meals are include in cruise fares.